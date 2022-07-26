Starfield Akila City guide

In Starfield, Akila City represents a much more rugged hub of human activity than you can find in the galaxy’s other urban spaces. So far, players have been introduced to three major Starfield cities – the capital city of the United Colonies, New Atlantis, the aquatic world of Neon, and finally, the walled municipality of the Freestar Collective, Akila City.

So, what do we know about Starfield’s Akila City so far? Well, we’ve put together everything we know about the city, from its location in the galaxy and the Freestar Collective who call it home, to speculation about its culture and features.

Who runs Akila City?

Akila City is the capital city of one of the many Starfield factions, Freestar Collective, which is a loose confederation of three distinct star systems.

Alongside the United Colonies of New Atlantis, Freestar Collective is one of the two main governments in the Settled Systems, and they fought against UC for their independence in the great Colony War of 2310.

We’re still completely in the dark about Akila’s location within the Settled Systems, but it looks like the planet has a relatively temperate climate.

However, we have discovered (by poring over the showcase footage in agonising detail) that Akila City was founded in 2167 by someone called Solomon Coe – so the settlement has been around for 163 years by the time you come across it.

Lead designer on Starfield, Emil Pagliarulo, describes Akila City in a developer commentary video as a home for a variety of people with one thing in common – “they believe in the sanctity of personal freedom and individuality.”

Why is Akila City walled?

We also know that Akila City exists within a wall. Why? Because the walls keep out a deadly alien predator species called the Ashta, which are described as a “cross between a wolf and a velociraptor”.

We think we’ve spotted a stuffed Ashta in the showcase footage, so check out the screenshot above.

Akila City vendors and facilities

Compared to New Atlantis, Akila looks a lot more compact, but that’s not to say there isn’t plenty to do there. In the showcase footage we can spot three vendors in the city’s entrance hub:

The Hitching – appears to be a tavern

Shepherd’s General Store – a place for all odds and ends

Rowland Arms – presumably a purveyor of fine weaponry

In addition to this, we assume we’ll be able to work on our ship somewhere in Akila, plus pick up missions from the Freestar Collective at their headquarters. Outside the city walls we imagine there’ll be some hunting missions related to those terrifying Ashta.

That’s everything we know so far about Akila City. We’ll be sure to keep this guide updated as and when we hear more from Bethesda. For now, there’s plenty more to deep dive into when it comes to Starfield, from exploring the map and understanding Starfield character creation, to learning how base building works. You can even start thinking about your skills and backgrounds ahead of the 2023 Starfield release date – it’s not too keen, we’ve been waiting years for a new BGS game!