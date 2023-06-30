Elder Scrolls 6 is coming out in 2026, Microsoft lawyer says

Elder Scrolls 6 is allegedly launching in 2026, according to comments from a Microsoft lawyer during the ongoing Federal Trade Commission (FTC) hearings regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Though we didn’t expect the Elder Scrolls 6 release date for some years, especially following comments from Phil Spencer, who said the Bethesda RPG game was at least five years away, maybe – just maybe – we could see the Skyrim sequel much sooner than we’d hoped. With Starfield fast approaching, the idea of Elder Scrolls 6 following so soon on its heels is questionable, but stranger things have happened, especially in the world of games.

Microsoft has been presenting evidence regarding FTC concerns that its proposed acquisition of Diablo, World of Warcraft, and Call of Duty company Activision Blizzard may contravene antitrust laws. On the final day of the hearings, Thursday, June 29, Microsoft gave a variety of evidence and arguments regarding its potential ownership of Call of Duty – if the merger were successful – and also concerns regarding its control of cloud gaming services.

At one stage in the hearings, however, a Microsoft lawyer seemed to reveal that the Elder Scrolls 6 will be released in 2026. Actually, the lawyer said “Elder Scrolls 16,” but barring an extreme increase in Bethesda’s release cadence, that was likely just a slip of the tongue.

“Could I clarify one issue that council raised with you?” Microsoft’s lawyer says during the hearing, when discussing the company’s game offerings. “When you were asking about Zenimax and asked him to find a game that was most similar to Xbox [sic], he mentioned Elder Scrolls. That is incorrect. There are two Elder Scrolls games. One is online called Elder Scrolls Online. That is a multiplayer game. It is on PlayStation today. The game he’s talking about is Elder Scrolls 16. The projected release is 2026 as a single-player game.”

In a report from The Verge, Microsoft also addresses FTC concerns regarding Game Pass and platform exclusivity. Previously, as part of the same hearings, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said that Elder Scrolls 6 was “likely five-plus years away,” adding that, “it [Elder Scrolls 6] is so far out it’s hard to understand what the platforms will even be at this point. It’s the same team that’s finishing Starfield.”

So, maybe we’ll see Elder Scrolls 6 in 2026, or maybe it won’t be until 2028. But with the Starfield release date soon to arrive, we’re unlikely to be bored either way.

And speaking of which, if you’re getting prepared for Bethesda’s space opera, make sure you’re up-to-date with the latest Starfield traits. You’ll also want to check out all the Starfield missions, so you know where to focus when launch day lands.