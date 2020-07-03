Epic Games Store’s next three free games revealed

Three more games are being made available on the Epic Games Store for free next week – and they’re good ones. Killing Floor 2, Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition, and The Escapists 2 will all be up for grabs for the low, low price of $0 / £0 very soon.

The offers will go live at 08:00 PT / 11:00 ET / 16:00 BST on July 9 and will last for precisely one week. The three games were all warmly received on their respective releases, which will go some way to making up for Epic cancelling one of its previously announced free games this week.

Killing Floor 2 is a multiplayer FPS game that launched in 2016. Its developer, Tripwire, has continued to support the game, which will now come to a new audience with its free launch on the Epic Store. Lifeless Planet, meanwhile, is a sci-fi adventure in which you play an astronaut struggling to navigate around a, well, lifeless planet.

Finally, The Escapists 2 is the follow-up to the much-loved prison break game. It launched back in 2017 but still holds up today, and soon you’ll be able to play it for nuthin’. You can grab The Escapists 2 and the other free titles from the Epic Games Store next week.

Other free PC games knocking about right now include the latest Twitch Prime free games and an upcoming free Steam weekend for Tropico 6. Lovely.