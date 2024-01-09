The Finals is ‘too much’ for Call of Duty players says esports pro

The Finals has taken the gaming community by storm, hitting ten million players two weeks after it launched. But if you’re about to jump ship from Call of Duty, you might want to think twice, according to an esports pro who suggests it’s “too much for the ‘COD brain'”.

If you’re a Call of Duty fan ready to move on from the game, or are looking for a new FPS game to dabble in, The Finals might seem like an appealing choice. Not only is it a fun, free-to-play multiplayer shooter, it also boasts a wonderfully silly weapon and there’s no shortage of players.

But, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 absolutely has its problems (our CoD:MW3 review), esports pro Michael ‘shroud‘ Grzesiek has warned CoD players they’re in for a bumpy ride if they dive into The Finals.

As reported by The Loadout, he told his Twitch chat that there’s a serious learning curve between CoD and The Finals, and that players shouldn’t expect to seamlessly transition into this new game.

“A lot of people don’t understand this game, it’s too much for the ‘COD brain’ I think,” the CS: GO and Valorant pro explained. Shroud, who is regularly streaming The Finals himself, added that “for someone who hasn’t experienced anything like this, I guess it can be a little confusing”, but he also pointed out that it’s still early days for The Finals.

The clip in question was clipped and shared on TikTok and the responses have been interesting to say the least. Aside from the cries of ‘bad take’, several questioned whether The Finals will still be as popular a couple of months down the line. One took aim at CoD players who go in expecting a team deathmatch, while another grumbled about players just running off.

Only time will tell whether Embark Studios’ free-to-play FPS can maintain its player base. But if you’re diving in right now, here are the best weapons in The Finals and the best The Finals settings.

