This FPS may be free, but it’s lost 126,000 players in the last month

We have been watching the player count on The Finals like a hawk lately, and just two months after its initial release, we have to say it’s not looking good for this FPS. Despite being free, the player count on the game has tanked in the last 30 days, with a drastic 126,425 gamers moving on already.

It’s hard to understand where it all really went wrong for The Finals, to be honest. Released on Thursday December 7, 2023, the FPS hit a very respectable peak of 242,619 players just three days later, but has been on a downward trajectory throughout January.

Despite an update to the game on Wednesday January 17, and a new event running from Wednesday January 31, The Finals has been unable to arrest the slide and has now sunk to new depths. At the time of writing, just 36,579 users were playing the game, with a peak of 116,194 players in the last 30 days. That’s a whopping 52% drop-off compared to December.

There have been complaints about slow and sluggish movement in the past but the developers behind the game pushed back on those comments. Then, there was a little maintenance issue with The Finals server which may have turned a few people off. And, esports pro turned streamer Michael ‘shroud‘ Grzesiek previously claimed gamers would be in for a “bumpy ride” with the game. So, it’s safe to say the problems have slowly but surely stacked up for The Finals, and it may have hit the game where it hurts now.

You can add The Finals to your collection for absolutely nothing right here on Steam.

