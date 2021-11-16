The Game Awards 2021 nominees include Deathloop, RE Village, and Psychonauts 2

The Game Awards for 2021 are nearly upon us, bringing a wealth of announcements and trailers for games coming in 2022 and 2023 – oh, and there are honours for the best games of this year, too. Nominees for the December 9 award show have been announced today, including some of our big favourites here at the PCGN towers, like Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, and Psychonauts 2.

Those three games are up for the big Game of the Year award, alongside It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Deathloop comes up again and again in the nominations, with nods for game direction, narrative, art direction, and multiple nominations in the performance category.

The Game Awards will broadcast on Thursday, December 9, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Unlike last year’s show, this one will once again have a live audience, music, and on-stage presenters, and will feature announcements on around 40 to 50 games, including at least ten brand-new game announcements.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

The Game Awards 2021 nominees

Game of the Year Deathloop It Takes Two Metroid Dread Psychonauts 2 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction Deathloop Psychonauts 2 It Takes Two Returnal Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative Deathloop It Takes Two Life is Strange: True Colors Guardians of the Galaxy Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction Deathloop Kena: Bridge of Spirits Psychonauts 2 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart The Artful Escape

Best Score and Music Cyberpunk 2077 Deathloop Nier Replicant ver 1.22474487139 Guardians of the Galaxy The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design Deathloop Forza Horizon 5 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Resident Evil Village Returnal

Best Performance Erika Mori – Life is Strange: True Colors Giancarlo Esposito – Far Cry 6 Jason Kelley – Deathloop Maggie Robertson – Resident Evil Village Ozioma Akagha – Deathloop

Games for Impact Award Before Your Eyes Boyfriend Dungeon Chicory: A Colorful Tale Life is Strange: True Colors No Longer Home

Best Ongoing Game Apex Legends Call of Duty: Warzone Final Fantasy XIV Genshin Impact Fortnite

Best Independent Game 12 Minutes Death’s Door Kena: Bridge of Spirits Inscryption Loop Hero

Best Debut Indie Game Kena: Bridge of Spirits Sable The Artful Escape The Forgotten City Valheim

Best Action Game Back 4 Blood Chivalry II Deathloop Far Cry 6 Returnal

Best Action/Adventure Game Guardians of the Galaxy Metroid Dread Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Resident Evil Village Psychonauts 2

Best Role-Playing Game Cyberpunk 2077 Monster Hunter Rise Scarlet Nexus Shin Megami Tensei V Tales of Arise

Best Fighting Game Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Guilty Gear Strive Melty Blood Type Lumina Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game It Takes Two Mario Party Superstars New Pokémon Snap Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Sim/Strategy Game Age of Empires IV Evil Genius 2: World Domination Humankind Inscryption Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing Game F1 2021 FIFA 22 Hot Wheels Unleashed Forza Horizon 5 Riders Republic

Best Mobile Game Fantasian Genshin Impact League of Legends: Wild Rift Marvel: Future Revolution Pokémon Unite

Best Community Support Apex Legends Destiny 2 Final Fantasy XIV Fortnite No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR Game Hitman III I Expect You To Die 2 Lone Echo II Resident Evil 4 Sniper Elite VR

Best Multiplayer Back 4 Blood Knockout City Monster Hunter Rise New World It Takes Two Valheim

Innovation in Accessibility Far Cry 6 Forza Horizon 5 Guardians of the Galaxy Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Content Creator of the Year Dream Fuslie Gaules Ibai TheGrefG

Best Esports Game Call of Duty CS:GO Dota 2 League of Legends Valorant

Best Esports Athlete Collapse S1mple Showmaker Tenz Simp

Best Esports Team Atlanta Faze – Call of Duty Damwon – League of Legends Navi – CS:GO Team Spirit – Dota 2 Sentinels – Valorant

Best Esports Coach B1ade3 Crowder Engh Kkoma Silent

Best Esports Event The International 2021 2021 League of Legends World Championship Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters PGL Major Stockholm 2021 PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

Most Anticipated Game Elden Ring God of War: Ragnarok Horizon Forbidden West The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Starfield



For more of the best new PC games, you can follow that link.