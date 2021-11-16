The Game Awards 2021 nominees include Deathloop, RE Village, and Psychonauts 2

The Game Awards for 2021 are nearly upon us, bringing a wealth of announcements and trailers for games coming in 2022 and 2023 – oh, and there are honours for the best games of this year, too. Nominees for the December 9 award show have been announced today, including some of our big favourites here at the PCGN towers, like Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, and Psychonauts 2.
Those three games are up for the big Game of the Year award, alongside It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Deathloop comes up again and again in the nominations, with nods for game direction, narrative, art direction, and multiple nominations in the performance category.
The Game Awards will broadcast on Thursday, December 9, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Unlike last year’s show, this one will once again have a live audience, music, and on-stage presenters, and will feature announcements on around 40 to 50 games, including at least ten brand-new game announcements.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
The Game Awards 2021 nominees
- Game of the Year
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Best Game Direction
- Deathloop
- Psychonauts 2
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Best Narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Best Art Direction
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
- Best Score and Music
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Nier Replicant ver 1.22474487139
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artful Escape
- Best Audio Design
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
- Best Performance
- Erika Mori – Life is Strange: True Colors
- Giancarlo Esposito – Far Cry 6
- Jason Kelley – Deathloop
- Maggie Robertson – Resident Evil Village
- Ozioma Akagha – Deathloop
- Games for Impact Award
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- No Longer Home
- Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
- Best Independent Game
- 12 Minutes
- Death’s Door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Best Debut Indie Game
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sable
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Valheim
- Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
- Best Action/Adventure Game
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
- Best Role-Playing Game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- Best Fighting Game
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
- Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
- Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Forza Horizon 5
- Riders Republic
- Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel: Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
- Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Best VR/AR Game
- Hitman III
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
- Best Multiplayer
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- It Takes Two
- Valheim
- Innovation in Accessibility
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
- Content Creator of the Year
- Dream
- Fuslie
- Gaules
- Ibai
- TheGrefG
- Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty
- CS:GO
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
- Best Esports Athlete
- Collapse
- S1mple
- Showmaker
- Tenz
- Simp
- Best Esports Team
- Atlanta Faze – Call of Duty
- Damwon – League of Legends
- Navi – CS:GO
- Team Spirit – Dota 2
- Sentinels – Valorant
- Best Esports Coach
- B1ade3
- Crowder
- Engh
- Kkoma
- Silent
- Best Esports Event
- The International 2021
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Starfield
