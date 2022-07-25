The Last of Us Part 1 PC will release “very soon” after PS5

The Last of Us PC release date might not be far off after all. The Last of Us Part 1 remake release on PS5 is down for September, but it’s currently up in the air when the PC version will come out. However, a Naughty Dog developer suggests The Last of Us Part 1 on PC is coming “very soon” after PS5.

In June, Sony and Naughty Dog confirmed that a The Last of Us remake was coming to both PS5 and PC, and it wasn’t far off anyway – at least, for PlayStation owners. Despite having multiple versions of the original already, The Last of Us Part 1 hits PS5 first on September 2 with the PC version coming “shortly thereafter.”

But when? We’re still waiting for Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection to get a PC release date, after all, and that arrived on PS5 at the beginning of 2022.

However, while it’s still not a proper release date, Naughty Dog senior environment texture artist Jonathan Benainous took to Twitter to reassure fans that the PC version of The Last of Us is coming out “a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release.” He also adds that the team “all put a lot of passion into the making of this game and I hope it shows.”

Glad to hear you're hyped man! PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release! — Jonathan BENAINOUS (@JonathanBenaino) July 23, 2022

This is very good news for anyone excited to play The Last of Us on PC at last, so hopefully a Naughty Dog “very soon” isn’t like Valve time or whatever and we get to see the remake in 2022 – just like Uncharted.

However, despite recent rumours, don’t expect to see The Last of Us skins in Fortnite as Naughty Dog has officially debunked that.