The Last of Us PC release date arrives in March

The Last of Us PC release date is set for March 3, 2023. The zombie game, previously a PlayStation exclusive, will come to the PC enhanced with the updates made for the PlayStation 5 edition that launched earlier this year.

Here’s The Last of Us PC release date trailer that debuted at the 2022 Game Awards.

Be sure to check out the rest of our ongoing coverage of all the news and reveals from the 2022 Game Awards.