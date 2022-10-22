Sims 4 ‘Generations’ expansion pack may be the life game’s next

There are currently two The Sims 4 expansion packs on the way according to EA and Maxis, and now some fans of one of the best life games think all this talk of babies could point to a sort of ‘Generations’ The Sims 4 expansion pack that focuses on fleshing out content for a range of ages in the game. These two expansion packs are yet to be revealed though, so remember not to get your hopes too high.

Despite there being no official word on what the next The Sims 4 expansion packs will be, there may very well be some clues pointing towards a ‘Generations’ pack. Of course take all of this with a grain of salt, but sometimes it’s just fun to speculate, isn’t it?

After the ‘Generations’ pack was suggested on The Sims forums, user FreezerBunnyCowplant adds that “from the concept art we can see false teeth in a glass, which could mean we get more stuff for elders as well. (Walking canes? Retirement homes?) This could mean we get a Generations EP which focuses on the whole family, not just babies.” This follows official word that a new infants life stage will be coming to The Sims 4.

Others suggest it could be Generations-like, and maybe just focus on the elderly like how High School Years focused on teens. “The image with the brush and the accessories to me shows a fashion and beauty pack where a sim can become a hair stylist or fashion designer with active careers. But this feels more like a game pack than an expansion pack,” the same user adds.

You can see all the info so far and teases of the two new The Sims 4 expansion packs that were outlined by players on a community page, alongside the discussion about the potential theme for The Sims 4 expansion pack on the forums as well.

