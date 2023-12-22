The Sims 4 is massive, and it’s largely due to EA’s extensive list of DLC releases. There are so many expansion, game, and stuff packs to choose from, completing your Sims collection can feel impossible at times. This is even worse when you consider pack prices. Thankfully, EA hosts sales for The Sims 4 quite regularly, with its latest bringing some stellar bargains. If you’re looking to snag new packs, you’ll want to during this holiday sale.

While The Sims 4 itself is free, most of us Simmers want access to the life game‘s expansion-based content, too. Whether you want some pets like cats, dogs, or even hedgehogs, or perhaps are pondering adding in a new world, the latest holiday sale from EA sees any and every pack you could ever want marked down to an absolute bargain of a price.

Recent expansion packs such as Horse Ranch, which is now 25% off, are included in the sale. That means this rootin’ tootin’ pack is just $29.99 / £26.24 right now. One of my highlights, Cottage Living, is a whopping 60% off, making it come in at just $15.99 / £13.99. There are some great bundles, too, like the Pet Lovers one which includes the Cats & Dogs, My First Pet, and Parenthood packs for 20% at $36.07 / £35.99.

If you don’t have the pet bundle, I’d recommend it because why would you not want to experience death by hamster? I’d also recommend High School Years to transform your teen Sims’ lives, especially as it’s half off right now for $19.99 / £17.49. Don’t miss out on building upon that high school experience with the Discover University pack, which is an even more impressive 60% off at $15.99 / £13.99.

There are so many to choose from as they’re pretty much all on sale, aside from the recently released For Rent expansion and of course, the game’s eternally cheap $5 kits. You can check out the full Sims 4 holiday sale on the official EA website or on Steam, where you’ll find details on each pack and its deal. The sale is only up until Tuesday, January 9, so you’ll want to act quickly if you spot a pack or two that interests you.

With so many packs to choose from, it can all feel a bit daunting. You can browse around our favorite Sims 4 expansion packs to give yourself a bit of an idea of what to snag first. While you decide which packs you want to buy, you can also take a look through our roundup of the greatest Sims 4 mods out there for a way to spice up your base game, entirely for free.

