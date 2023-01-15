The Sims 4 toddlers, wants, and fears top EA’s ‘laundry list’ for 2023

EA says that The Sims 4 toddlers are top of its 2023 laundry list as it lets players of one of the best life games know what Sims bugs, glitches, and other community concerns it is prioritising for Sims 4 updates in January 2023. Among the other key issues mentioned by EA Maxis are wants & fears, Sims that keep moving while the game is paused, and stuck moodlets, as the developer prepares for the upcoming Sims 4 infant update.

The Sims 4 laundry list is a collection of “the top community concerns that we’re currently investigating and hoping to resolve in the next patch.” EA Maxis notes that the issues listed aren’t the only ones being worked on; rather, it comprises all the problems that it hopes to be able to resolve in the next Sims 4 patch.

There are lots of welcome bug fixes planned to land in the January update, which should see an end to problems such as Sims freezing to death in Summer, excessively sniffing stinky surroundings, being unable to use bathroom stalls, and remaining afraid of the dark even after going through treatment. Perhaps most terrifying of all is a bug where “Sims keep moving after pausing the game,” which I think might cause me to just shut the whole thing down and go for a walk outside.

Here are the full list of concerns EA Maxis is aiming to resolve this month:

Toddlers all look the same/genetics broken.

Sim receives “wants & fears“, when the toggle is disabled.

Sim still holds fear of being afraid of the dark after being cured.

Sims keep moving after pausing the game.

Workaholic moodlet constantly stuck (Lifestyle active).

Alien face changing on age-up.

Belted Cardigan causes Sims to stretch to the side.

Wedding Story conversation topics for married Sims.

Juice Party does not count for the task “Throw 3 parties“ in the Party aspiration.

Adding/moving/deleting walls and wall patterns removes objects.

Excessive smelling of surroundings even when dirty.

Can’t check replies for last postcard.

Sims freeze to death in Summer.

Endless ‘Return from Daycare’ notifications.

Cannot plan goaled events/holiday on Fri/Sat w. teen in household.

Doctor: ‘Greet co-worker’ not fulfilling (Respectful).

Sims can’t use public bathroom stalls.

Werewolves are unable to modify/paint/change the fur in CAS when they are in Werewolf form.

2023 is also likely to see an expanded rollout of playtesting for The Sims: Project Rene – the early access, community-driven project that EA says it wants to build into the next generation of The Sims. Check out our Project Rene interview with the team to hear their thoughts on what early access means, their plans for improved user tools, and the importance of diversity as the team builds towards The Sims 5.

In the meantime, you can now play The Sims 4 free. If you’re doing so, you’ll definitely want to take a look at the finest custom content you can get with our guide to the best Sims 4 CC, as well as plenty of ways to improve your game with the best Sims 4 mods. Just keep your fingers crossed that your characters stay paused when you tell them to be.