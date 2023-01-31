The Sims 4 update adds medical wearables, top surgery scars, and more

The latest update for The Sims 4 adds new medical wearables for your sims, as well as top surgery scars and shapewear, including binders. The new options can be found in Create a Sim, adding more ways for players to see themselves in the massively popular life game.

The new medical wearables include hearing aids and glucose monitors. Hearing aids can be added to Sims who are toddler-age and older, and they come in 15 colour variants. You can find them by selecting the sim’s face in Create a Sim, and then selecting accessories to find the Medical Wearables category. You can assign hearing aids to either the left or right ear, or to both ears.

The glucose monitor can be found in the Medical Wearables category of accessories for body, on sims who are child-age or above. These can be placed on sims right or left arms, or on lower abdomens in either right or left positions.

Teen and older male sims (with either masculine or feminine frames) can now have scars from top surgery, which can be found in the body category under body scars. Sims can also wear the new binder top asset, found in ‘tanks’ under the Tops category, as well as a new shapewear asset in the underwear category for bottoms.

The update also adds a new light switch and fixes a list of bugs in the base game and several DLC add-ons. The patch notes can be found at the official site.

