The Sims 4 update adds medical wearables, top surgery scars, and more

A new base game patch for The Sims 4 includes new medical wearables like hearing aids and glucose monitors, top surgery scars, shapewear, and much more.

The Sims 4 update: left to right, sims with top surgery scars, shapewear, and a new binder asset
Ian Boudreau

Updated:

The Sims 4

The latest update for The Sims 4 adds new medical wearables for your sims, as well as top surgery scars and shapewear, including binders. The new options can be found in Create a Sim, adding more ways for players to see themselves in the massively popular life game.

The new medical wearables include hearing aids and glucose monitors. Hearing aids can be added to Sims who are toddler-age and older, and they come in 15 colour variants. You can find them by selecting the sim’s face in Create a Sim, and then selecting accessories to find the Medical Wearables category. You can assign hearing aids to either the left or right ear, or to both ears.

The glucose monitor can be found in the Medical Wearables category of accessories for body, on sims who are child-age or above. These can be placed on sims right or left arms, or on lower abdomens in either right or left positions.

Teen and older male sims (with either masculine or feminine frames) can now have scars from top surgery, which can be found in the body category under body scars. Sims can also wear the new binder top asset, found in ‘tanks’ under the Tops category, as well as a new shapewear asset in the underwear category for bottoms.

The update also adds a new light switch and fixes a list of bugs in the base game and several DLC add-ons. The patch notes can be found at the official site.

The best Sims 4 mods will help keep you busy all through the coming year with your family of sims, and if you’d rather not be held down by all the rules, The Sims 4 cheats will provide some handy shortcuts to building a dream home in no time.

Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

