Snag The Sims 4 and all its expansions for cheap, while you can

It is not often that we see a good discount on EA games, especially not on their hit simulation game title The Sims 4 or any of its extensive expansion packs. Thankfully, players can quickly grab as many of them as possible during the The Sims 4 sale, since we all know how few and far between such opportunities are, as well as how much we would have to shell out to get the games at their normal pricepoints.

When it comes to franchises like The Sims, I consider myself an avid fan but also a pretty critical one at that. The series is incredible, and the games bestowed upon me some of the earliest memories of being at my computer, gaming. However, getting all The Sims 4’s optional content can put a hole in your pocket.

With how much it costs to buy all The Sims 4 DLC, it is no wonder fans like me eagerly await any sales news from EA. Thankfully for us, there is a sale on The Sims 4 and its packs lasting through May 28. The base game itself is free as per usual, but big expansions like The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs are discounted heavily.

You can find a variety of expansions priced at 50%, from newer ones like Cottage Living to older packs like Seasons. Other, more popular expansions come in with a slightly lower discount, like High School Years at 38% off, but everything seems to be at least 30% off.

This includes The Sims 4’s expansion packs, game packs, and stuff packs. Unfortunately, kits are NOT included during this mass sale, with each of them coming in at their normal $4.99 / £4.99 pricetag.

If you want to avoid dropping hundreds on The Sims 4 but still love the game like I do, be sure to check out some of our favorite Sims 4 mods or take a look at the best Sims 4 custom content packs and creators. These will offer you a free and (honestly) usually better experience with additional in-game content.