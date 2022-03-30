The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is coming in April

It’s been quite the wait, but The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe now has an official release date, and it’s coming out soon. The expanded edition of the groundbreaking 2013 indie game will launch April 27 on Steam, and it’ll be adding a wealth of new content to Stanley’s introspective adventure.

The Stanley Parable is a game that in ages past was somewhat derisively called a ‘walking simulator,’ but it’s a rather biting and stark look at the fundamental ideas of game design and the relationships players form with game worlds and mechanics. Playing the game involves interrogating your own inclination to either follow the directions the game provides or attempt to break the rules, and The Stanley Parable’s dryly funny narrator remarks on each decision you make.

As we’ve reported, the ‘Ultra Deluxe’ edition of the Stanley Parable will include new content, meaning new adventures for Stanley and the long-suffering narrator, and new endings to discover. Originally scheduled for 2019, it was delayed to 2020 – but as we all know, that was a bit of a weird year for release dates.

No matter, though: developer Crows Crows Crows has now revealed that The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will be launching April 27, and you can add it to your Steam wishlist now.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe comes to Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on April 27, 2022! pic.twitter.com/lBmfJh575X — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) March 30, 2022

“The Stanley Parable is a game that plays you,” the Steam page for Ultra Deluxe reads, mysteriously.

This version is “an expanded re-imagining” of the original Stanley Parable, so we’ll be interested to see how much further down the rabbit hole we can go this time.

