Witcher 3 next-gen gets PC stability improvements from CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3 next-gen port has been a bit of a mess on PC, and even the best Witcher 3 settings haven’t saved everyone’s copy of the RPG game on their rig. That said, developer CD Projekt Red has been collecting player feedback, with a hotfix now released. While it doesn’t change the version of the game or have too many details, it shows how the team is listening and taking action.

“We’ve just released a hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC which should improve overall stability and performance of the game, and fix GOG & Steam overlays. The game version won’t change,” says CD Projekt Red of the new update for the open-world game.

“At the same time, the next-gen update has been released for the Origin version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game version is going to be 4.0.

“Our teams are working on further improving the experience on all platforms.”

While this The Witcher 3 next-gen hotfix is undoubtedly a good thing, CDPR hasn’t been clear on exactly how the overall stability and performance of the game has been improved, and what more minor parts of the game this actually applies to.

That said, the currently investigated issues forum page notes how the Origin update wasn’t working previously, and how many were experiencing crashes, so it’s not as though CD Projekt isn’t fixing the issues players have been reporting, it just means you’ll need to boot up the game for yourself to see what’s been changed.

Funnily enough, CD Projekt Red aren’t the only people working on improvements for the update, as modder Halk Hogan is working on their own update for The Witcher 3 next-gen update scheduled for Q2 2023.

If you want to dive into worlds similar to that of The Witcher, we’ve got a list of the best fantasy games on PC right now, which gives you plenty of options akin to that of Geralt’s own world. On top of that, we have all the best Witcher 3 mods you could ask for, to help you spice up your newest playthrough.