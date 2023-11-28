CDPR offers new Witcher 4 update after wrapping up Cyberpunk 2077

The Witcher 4 is exciting, and that’s to say the least. I’ve been waiting for news on CD Projekt Red’s long-awaited Witcher 3 follow-up for ages, and it looks like I’ve finally got some. CD Projekt Red shared its quarterly financial results recently, providing insight into the developer’s ongoing projects. We now know that the Polaris team, CDPR’s Witcher 4-focused collection of developers, is the company’s biggest.

This means that The Witcher 4 has overtaken Cyberpunk 2077 with CD Projekt Red’s most sizeable development team. During the company’s third-quarter earnings conference, CDPR CEO Adam Kiciński revealed that the Polaris team is only going to get bigger. “It’s expected to grow to over 400 by mid-next year,” Kiciński said, “having reached almost 330 developers at the end of last month.”

The November 28 conference showed that a chunk of devs is working on The Molasses Flood’s team which heads a Witcher spinoff game dubbed ‘Project Sirius.’ Cyberpunk’s Phantom Liberty expansion also boasts an impressive team on the conference’s charts, along with the RPG game‘s upcoming Ultimate Edition.

Kiciński stated that around 700 developers total are employed across CD Projekt Red and The Molasses Flood. This means that those working on The Witcher 4 and the series’ spinoff game make up half or more of all developers. In comparison, Cyberpunk’s Phantom Liberty team, CDPR’s previous biggest, had around 300 developers as VGC reported following the prior quarterly conference.

