This Cyberpunk 2077 mod adds cozy winter onesies for V

Bundle up for the festive season in Night City with this Cyberpunk 2077 mod that adds knit Nordic-themed onesies for both femme and masc versions of V

Cyberpunk 2077 mod: A male V and Panam Palmer stand back to back in the desert sun wearing knit onesies with Nordic patterns
Cyberpunk 2077

We assume there will still be holidays in the corpo-controlled dystopia of Night City a few decades from now, and this Cyberpunk 2077 mod lets you set the mood. It adds extremely cozy-looking knit onesies to the RPG game, for both femme and masc versions of V, and what could be more badass than ventilating a bunch of gonks while wearing some footie pyjamas?

The mod is an asset port put together by modder wolv2077, and it includes six textures for the onesies, which you can use for femme V, masc V, and Panam Palmer. The onesies have zip-up fronts, hoods, and cuffed sleeves, and they all sport a pleasant Nordic knit pattern with snowflakes and reindeer.

For holiday photo ops, you might also consider the Sweater for Nibbles (the hairless cat) mod and the Christmas festive hats prop pack, which are both available on Nexus Mods.

The onesies are available on Nexus Mods as well – just head to the files page to pick which ones you’d like, and whether you want to download the files yourself or let modmanager handle things.

