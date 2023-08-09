While Baldur’s Gate 3 may be the talk of the town, Torment: Tides of Numenera is a free PC game right now. Defined by complex storytelling and just a touch of nostalgia, if BG3 is a little out of your price range this deal on Tides of Numenera is just what you need.

The thematic successor to 1999’s Planetscape: Torment, Tides of Numenera thrusts you into the complex Ninth World, a futuristic civilization that’s threatened by an omnipresent evil simply known as ‘the Sorrow.’ It’s an isometric single-player masterclass that we gave a 9/10 in our official Torment: Tides of Numenera review. Oh, and did I mention it comes from the team behind Wasteland 2?

The base game currently retails for $34.99 / £27.99 on Steam, with the Legacy edition set at $54.99 / £40.99, and the Immortal edition coming in at a hefty $74.99 / £57.99. So, basically, getting it for free is an absolute steal. Robot Cache is the place to go to grab it. All you have to do is click the image below and sign up, then you can claim it for free.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently cementing itself as one of the best PC games out there, it certainly costs a pretty penny. Torment: Tides of Numenera is the sequel to one of the best RPG games out there, so, honestly, this is absolutely worth picking up.

Grab Torment: Tides of Numenera for free with this link, and while you wait for it to download, check out our list of other free Steam games to keep you busy. Oh, and if you are playing Baldur’s Gate 3, check out our list of the Baldur’s Gate 3 classes – although I recommend Cleric, but I’m biased.