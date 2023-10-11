Sega builds replica Pyramid and Sphinx for Total War Pharaoh launch

As Total War: Pharaoh launches on Steam, publisher Sega commemorates the release date by building replicas of the Pyramid of Giza, the Great Sphinx, and more.

Published:

Total War: Pharaoh

Total War Pharaoh is finally here, and as the long-running strategy game series takes us to the shores of Ancient Egypt to step into the shoes of famous leaders from the time such as Ramesses, Seti, and Amenmesse, publisher Sega wants to help you revisit the great wonders of the time with its Total War Ancient Legacies of Egypt exhibition.

You can read our Total War Pharaoh review right now, if you’re curious to discover how Creative Assembly’s well-worn formula, which has brought us some of the best strategy games on PC, translates to one of the most iconic empires in history. If you happen to be in London in the United Kingdom on launch day, however, you can treat yourself to a glimpse at some of the grandest constructions you’ll encounter in Total War Pharaoh, albeit on a somewhat smaller scale.

That doesn’t mean these constructions are tiny, however; we’re talking about replicas of some of history’s biggest structures, after all, including one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World itself. These sand sculptures of the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Great Sphinx, the Scarab Beetle, and a bust of Ramesses III all stand approximately 1.7 meters tall, and weigh up to a whopping 800kg.

Total War Pharaoh - The Ancient Legacies of Egypt exhibition at The Outernet London, built by Sand In Your Eye.

Built by art team Sand In Your Eye and in collaboration with Egyptian historian and broadcaster Bettany Hughes, this Ancient Legacies of Egypt exhibition is open today, Wednesday, October 11 on the Total War Pharaoh release date, at The Outernet London in Soho. You’ve only got until 8:30pm BST before it closes, though, so don’t miss out!

While it might not be quite the same as making the trip to Egypt for yourself, it’s certainly a distinctive way to capture the launch of Creative Assembly’s newest game. Entry is free, and you’ll find it on Charing Cross Road in London, UK.

Total War Pharaoh Exhibition - A replica sculpture of the Great Pyramid of Giza, weighing in at approximately 800kg, built by Sand in Your Eye.

The release of Total War Pharaoh comes after a difficult few weeks for Sega and Creative Assembly, which saw its upcoming shooter Hyenas canceled. Creative Assembly notes that its studio is in the process of “a redundancy consultation process” that “may, unfortunately, result in job losses.” The developer has recently cited rising costs as the reason for increased Total War Warhammer 3 DLC prices.

If you’re looking to start your own campaign to rule the deserts of Total War: Pharaoh, be sure to study our guides to all Total War Pharaoh factions and the best Total War Pharaoh leaders before you make your choice.

