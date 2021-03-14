Total War: Warhammer 2’s next free Lord is Rakarth of Karond Kar

Another Legendary Lord is coming to Total War: Warhammer 2, a Beastlord who can tame just any monster. He’ll be available in just a few days, and free to any of the strategy game‘s players.

Developer Creative Assembly has confirmed that Rakarth of Karond Kar is the next free Lord. He’s heavily armoured with a penchant for taking down beasts that stand in his way, and buffing the ones on his side. Even though he’s got his fair share of personal fortification, he’s nimble, and capable of beating anyone – especially High Elves. The Whip of Agony gives him the power to stop enemy monsters from instilling fear and terror, making them ever more vulnerable to the ailments themselves.

“Of all known Beastmasters in the Old World, Beastlord Rakarth of Karond Kar is truly in a league of his own,” reads the description in the press release. “His gift for taming beasts was evident as a child when, armed with only a piercing stare, he calmed the Black Dragon Bracchus, forming a bond out of a shared lust for carnage and cruelty.”

As stated, all players will be able to play as Rakarth when he launches on March 18. Creative Assembly has said one more substantial piece of DLC is coming to Total War: Warhammer 2, but that’s all the information we have just yet.

Total War: Warhammer 3 was revealed in February, whereby it instantly became a Steam top seller. Here’s everything we know about the new race Cathay, and the Total War: Warhammer 3 release date.