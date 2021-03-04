This Total War: Warhammer 2 mod beefs up Luthor Harkon’s zombie horde

The problem with zombies tends to be that there’s very little to do with them once you’ve gotten them up and shambling. That’s been the case with Luthor Harkon’s forces in Total War: Warhammer 2‘s Curse of the Vampire Coast for the past couple of years – and someone’s decided to make the smelly lads a bit fiercer. Agemouk’s Luthor’s Revenants mod gives Luthor the ability to upgrade his zombies into more powerful revenants, more or less by giving them all guns.

Luthor’s Revenants adds three zombie unit upgrades and two units of revenants to Vampire Coast legendary lord Luthor Harkon. The basic idea is to give Luthor’s army roster “a bit more of a spine”, as well as some kind of zombie-based mechanic that fits in with Luthor’s zombie-infested background lore in the strategy game.

To that end, Agemouk has created three zombie unit upgrade options, taking some inspiration from Wood Elf legendary lord Drycha’s upgrade options. All three empower zombies by turning them into scarier revenants. There’s Frenzied Madness, which costs 300 gold and gives them exceptional melee abilities; Rum and Thunder (350 gold), a buff to missile stats and ammo; and Steel and Oak (350 gold), which turns the zombies into slower, tougher tanks by filling their bodies with shards of ship’s hull timber and boosting all their physical resistances.

The mod adds two new revenant units: Revenants (Handgunners) and Revenants (Rifles). They’re badass zombies and they have guns, what more could you really ask for?

Agemouk has already made a series of well-regarded mods for Total War: Warhammer II’s Tomb Kings, and Luthor’s Revenants is the first time they’ve shifted to another faction. There’s a lot of thought in this one – the new gun-toting revenants only become available once you’ve unlocked the Stolen Imperial Ordnance technology, for instance, because you need access to the firearms if you’re going to be doling them out to the walking dead.

Naturally, you’ll need the Vampire Coast DLC if you want to use the mod. If you’re a bit overwhelmed by the amount of that there is to pick from, look no further than our guide to the best Total War: Warhammer II DLC – it’ll have you sorted out in no time.