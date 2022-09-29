Prime Gaming October’s free games are Fallout 76, Total Warhammer 2

Every month, Amazon Gaming members get some sweet free PC games included as part of their membership, and October is set to be a doozy. This month’s upcoming free games include some of the best PC games of the past several years, including strategy game titan Total War: Warhammer 2, post-nuclear MMORPG Fallout 76, and the unique action-adventure of Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

These headliners should need little, if any, introduction around these parts. Total War: Warhammer II took one of the most exciting directions the storied Total War franchise had moved in and made it bigger and weirder. Fallout 76 began as a bit of an ugly duckling amongst MMOs, but with time and some TLC, it’s become one of the genre’s most-loved games. Shadow of War expanded on Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor’s unique nemesis system, adding a whole new tactical siege layer on top of the Uruk HR department you were already riding herd over.

There’s more included in October’s free games with Prime, however. Members will also get Glass Masquerade, Origins, which is a puzzle game inspired by the Art Deco movement’s impact on stained glass. Then there’s the classic LucasArts adventure game Loom, which first launched in 1990 and completely flipped the genre on its head.

October’s Prime Gaming benefits also include Horace, a platform-adventure game about a small robot in a post-apocalyptic world, and Hero’s Hour, a fast, turn-based strategy RPG game about racing to develop your cities and armies, and ultimately conquer the world.

Head to Prime Gaming to claim your games, or to sign up if you’re interested in becoming a member.