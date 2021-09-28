Total Warhammer 3 fans speculate on Grand Cathay’s army roster

A couple of weeks ago we finally got to see how Grand Cathay – the mythical Warhammer Fantasy race – was being brought to life by Creative Assembly in Total War: Warhammer III. Between the studio’s reveal trailer and Games Workshop’s own blog post, we got to see a lot of detail on what the new race will be like.

What we haven’t seen, though, is the full army roster. We’ve had the unit lists now for both Kislev and the Khorne Chaos faction, but both of these came a bit after the respective races’ initial reveal. There’s no timeline yet on when Cathay will get its full army reveal, but one dilligent fan – Jejinak – has decided not to wait and pulled together a speculative army list based on the trailer and the lore drops that have been released so far.

We can be certain of a few things. For example, the Dragon Emperor’s children Miao Ying and Zhao Ming are confirmed to be Cathay’s Legendary Lord options, with plenty of background lore. We’ve also seen the Terracotta Sentinels, and the Kongming Sky Lanterns and Sky-junks. Other potential units are a bit more speculative however.

Here’s the Reddit thread where Jejinak pulls together stills and art, along with either confirmed or speculative names for various units:

You can see Jejinak has tried to map out what kind of units Cathay may have, from basic ‘levy’ types, to more powerful options as the Jade Warriors and the Celestial Dragon Guard. There are also several stills of various war machines – at least two types of artillery, and some big glowing orb which at the moment fans think is a ‘Wu-Xing War Compass’.

We also don’t know what kind of lesser heroes and lords Cathay will get either, but Jejinak has highlighted several figures who looked like they stood out from the crowd that might fit the bill. There are several male warriors in more ornate armour, as well as a couple of female warriors that look to be in positions of authority – including a couple of masked figures who Jejinak think might be mages of some kind.

Ultimately, we won’t know for sure until Creative Assembly shares the official roster. Total War: Warhammer III has been delayed, and is expected to release on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in early 2022.