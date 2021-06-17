Total War: Warhammer 3’s Khorne army roster has been revealed

Hot on the heels of the rollout of the Total War: Warhammer III Kislev army roster comes the roster reveal for the strategy game’s Daemons of Khorne, an altogether unpleasant group of people who are fond of the colour red and despise anything ranged. The forces of Khorne refuse to use magic or missile weapons, and instead plow forward into battle, constantly on the hunt for more skulls to present to their master.

At the head of the pack is Khorne’s legendary lord, the cursed bloodthirster Skarbrand. Disfigured and driven to near madness by the Blood God’s vengeance for his past insolence, Skarbrand is relentless in battle. His Wrathful Reaper ability means he will never be distracted from killing once he’s joined a battle, and Rage Embodied makes following him into combat irresistible to all those who see him.

Creative Assembly has revealed two more Khorne lords as well. There’s the Exalted Bloodthirster, a massive winged beast that is a “harbinger of bellowing death” and second only to Skarbrand in the pecking order of daemonic leaders. Then there’s the Herald of Khorne, a Bloodletter whose presence inspires nearby daemons to fight ever more furiously. Heralds can ride into battle atop Juggernauts or Blood Thrones.

The Khorne roster also includes a couple heroes, namely Cultists of Khorne and Bloodreapers. Filling out the ranks are various infantry, shock forces, and monstrous beasts – including some Minotaurs of Khorne that appear to be adapted from the Beastmen roster.

Khorne’s forces also include the Soul Grinder, a crossover unit from Warhammer 40K that features a large daemon torso mounted atop a six-legged mecha platform. It looks like it would be just as comfortable in the demon-infested Mars of Doom Eternal, and it’s one of the few Khorne units capable of any kind of ranged fire.

You can read the full roster, along with some nice bits of lore, over at the Total War blog. The Total War: Warhammer III release date will be some time later this year, and it’ll be coming to both Steam and the Epic Games Store.