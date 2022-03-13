Here’s what Total Warhammer 3 difficulty settings really do

There are five Total War: Warhammer III difficulty options to choose from when players start the strategy game‘s campaign, but the menu does a poor job of explaining the actual differences between these difficulty modes. Now, one frustrated player datamined Warhammer III’s files and dug up what changing difficulty actually means.

Total War: Warhammer III only released last month and it’s already clearly one of the best RTS games on PC, but some players are getting a bit cheesed off with the lack of transparency regarding the game’s five difficulty options – Easy, Medium, Hard, Very Hard, and Legend. Other than generally being tougher, what really changes between these mods?

Reddit user pittaxx was similarly “frustrated” by the little information provided on what changing difficulty actually does, so datamined the game’s files to find most of the stat differences between these modes. Some are obvious, like Easy and Medium starting off with way more funds and lower costs, but others are less so – like player morale during battles ranging from 4 (Easy) to -8 (Very Hard/Legend).

With AI modifers, the likes of Horde Growth and Attrition can vary wildly between difficulties, with Global and Local recruitment caps being low for Easy and as high as +6/+3 at the highest level. There’s a lot to go through, so it’s worth checking out – and you can even verify them for yourself at the updated TWW Stats website.

There’s a lot still coming to Total War: Warhammer III, including a fix for the alt-tab crash, and the game’s possible first DLC based on the Chaos Dwarves could well get an announcement soon.

