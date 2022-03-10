Total Warhammer 3’s alt-tab crash fix delayed til next patch

The next patch for Total War: Warhammer III will be rolling out next week, but unfortunately, it will not contain the fix for the alt-tab crash issue that the RTS game’s players have been running into. Developer Creative Assembly says fixing the crash resulted in other issues popping up, and so it’s delaying that fix until things get straightened out.

In a new Steam post, Total War: Warhammer III’s developers explain that the fix they found for the alt-tab crashes resulted in additional graphical issues, and so they won’t be including it in patch 1.0.2 when that arrives next week. Instead, once the fix has undergone some additional testing, it’ll be added to a beta branch that you’ll be able to access from the Steam options menu for Total War: Warhammer III.

What that patch will contain, however, is some welcome performance improvements, fixes for desyncs, and the resolution of some boot issues that Creative Assembly says were “preventing certain players from playing or enjoying the game.” The patch will also address forced v-sync and some “ongoing issues with Alderlake generation processors”, the studio says.

Once patch 1.0.2 is out in the wild, Creative Assembly says it’ll be able to talk more about update 1.1, which will be making improvements to a wide range of gameplay features that include the Chaos Realms, rewards, rift management, and negative traits. Creative Assembly says it’ll also include a raft of balancing tweaks and bug fixes – particularly the supply line bug.

Patch 1.0.2 and additional info on the update schedule should be available next week.

Total War: Warhammer III Total War: Warhammer III Humble $59.99 Play now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.