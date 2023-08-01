Two very different, but absolutely essential Game Pass games are leaving the Microsoft service, as both Death Stranding and strategy game Total War: Warhammer 3 are getting the axe from the PC version of the subscription model later this month. While a comprehensive PC Game Pass games list can tell you what to play, you’ll always want to be aware of what’s leaving the service, with Total War: Warhammer 3 a big one.

Death Stranding and Total War: Warhammer 3 aren’t all you should keep an eye on regarding PC Game Pass right now, but these are certainly two of the biggest games of recent years that have bolstered Microsoft’s service.

Our Total War: Warhammer 3 review scored 9/10, while our Death Stranding PC review settled on an 8/10, with both certainly worth a try whether you like sad sci-fi walking sims or intense strategy.

Interestingly enough, Warhammer 3 is leaving PC Game Pass right as the next DLC should be dropping. Total War: Warhammer 3 Shadows of Change is set to release alongside Patch 4.0 in the summer of 2023, as outlined in the most recent Warhammer 3 DLC roadmap.

These aren’t the only games leaving PC Game Pass later this month on Tuesday, August 15 though, as Microsoft has provided a full list, which we’ve put below:

Death Stranding (PC)

Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Total War: Warhammer 3 (PC)

That’s not all though, as a handful of games have been announced for Game Pass too, with indie platformer Celeste available right now.

A Short Hike – August 3

Broforce Forever – August 8

Limbo – August 9

Airborne Kingdom – August 10

Everspace 2 – August 15

If you want some help while back in Total War before it leaves Game Pass, we’ve got a Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC guide and a look at all the Total War: Warhammer 3 races, too.