Total War: Warhammer 3 fans are concerned Kislev has too many bears

We still don’t know the official release date for Total War: Warhammer III, but there has still been a steady stream of news about the game’s various factions over the last few weeks. However, the reveal of the full roster for the Kislev army has left fans wondering – can one have too many bears?

The word ‘bear’ appears in the Kislev army roster 24 times, with the Gryphon Legion getting the notable characteristic “not riding bears.” Even ignoring the War Bear Riders and the artillery-mounted bear-pulled war sleds, every Legendary Lord character in the faction can have a War Bear as a personal mount. There’s even a giant Elemental bear too that’s ready to crush all under its icy paw.

This rather extreme amount of bears has provoked fierce debate on the Total War subreddit, where fans have mixed opinions on what qualifies too many bears. However, the most prominent view is that developer Creative Assembly did not need to give every Legendary Lord in Kislev a War Bear mount.

In particular, many feel that Tzarina Katarin and the other ice witches should get ice sleds rather than bears, “like in Narnia.” Others, however, feel the complaints are unjustified, and that no one complains about the lizardmen having too many dinosaurs.

Despite the excessive amount of bears, there’s still a lot more to the Kislev faction than this debate would have fans believe. They have some fantastic winged lancers too, horse-based shock cavalry whose armoured wings produce a howl that can demoralise Chaos troops. They even have giant cats too, and it’s a shame the Lords can’t ride them.

Also this week, the Khorne army roster got revealed as well, and that faction is 100% bear-free. Total War: Warhammer III will likely release later this year, and Creative Assembly wants to send the trilogy out “with a massive bang.”