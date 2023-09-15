Total War Warhammer 3 is on sale alongside its DLCs and all the content for the rest of the trilogy, giving you an opportunity to snag some fantastic add-ons dirt cheap and round out your next Immortal Empires campaign in the vast strategy game. The deals are part of a wider SEGA Steam sale including other games from Total War’s past, although Total War Warhammer 3’s newest and most controversial DLC misses out on the discounts.

Developer Creative Assembly made the Immortal Empires campaign available to all owners of Total War Warhammer 3 earlier this year, regardless of whether you own the other games in the series. Nevertheless, if you want to play as the factions from the past two games, or any of the DLC additions, you’ll need to grab those, and now’s the perfect time.

If you’ve yet to play Total War Warhammer 3 at all, it remains one of Creative Assembly’s finest works and sits comfortably among the very best Warhammer games. Its sprawling Immortal Empires mode, which combines the maps of all three games into one epic campaign, is perhaps one of the most ambitious projects we’ve seen in any game, and a must-try for strategy and Warhammer fans alike.

Unfortunately, if you were hoping to get a discount on the Total War Warhammer 3 Shadows of Change DLC, which has faced a backlash after Creative Assembly’s statement that its prices had to go up to combat rising costs, you’re out of luck here. Shadows of Change is the one pack that dodges the discounts, but you’ll find 50% off both previous games and all their expansions, while Warhammer 3 itself is 40% off and its three DLCs range from 20% to 33% off.

SEGA Wonderland Steam sale

If you fancy something a little different, the wider SEGA Wonderland sale includes plenty more great games for cheap, including the likes of Persona, the Yakuza/Like A Dragon series, Sonic, Civilization-like Humankind, Company of Heroes, and tongue-in-cheek management games Two Point Hospital and Campus. Here are some of the best deals you can find:

Total War Warhammer 3 is 40% off – expect to pay $35.99 / £29.99

Total War Three Kingdoms is 66% off – expect to pay $20.39 / £15.29

Like A Dragon: Ishin! is 40% off – expect to pay $41.99 / £35.99

Sonic Frontiers is 50% off – expect to pay $29.99 / £24.99

Two Point Hospital is 75% off – expect to pay $7.49 / £6.24

Two Point Campus is 55% off – expect to pay $13.49 / £11.24

Company of Heroes 3 is 20% off – expect to pay $47.99 / £39.99

Humankind is 80% off – expect to pay $9.99 / £7.99

Persona 5 Royal is 40% off – expect to pay $35.99 / £29.99

Persona 5 Strikers is 70% off – expect to pay $17.99 / £16.49

The SEGA Wonderland sale runs until Thursday September 21, so head over to the event page on Steam for all the deals in full.

We’ve picked out the best Total War Warhammer 3 DLC if you’re undecided about what you want to pick up. Still a little strapped for cash? Worry not; there’s nearly limitless fun to be found among the best free Steam games, and they won’t cost you a thing.