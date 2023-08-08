Total War Warhammer 3 Shadows of Change adds three new lords real soon

Total War Warhammer 3 Shadows of Change finally has a release date and full reveal, as the first of three upcoming Creative Assembly strategy game DLCs comes out later this month. There’s the Total War Warhammer 3 4.0 patch, free content, and the paid Legendary Lords, who we’ll break down below.

If you’ve been excited to learn more about the Total War Warhammer 3 roadmap ever since it was broadly outlined earlier this year, we’ve finally got loads of details and a release date for the first of three upcoming expansions, Shadows of Change.

First up, the Total War Warhammer 3 Shadows of Change DLC launches on Thursday, August 31, and you can get a 10% discount if you pre-order ahead of the launch. You can see the trailer for Shadows of Change below.

Shadows of Change also sees the arrival of Total War Warhammer 3 patch 4.0, which comes with free Legendary Hero Aekold Helbrass, improvements to campaign AI, garrisons, new landmarks for legacy factions, and expanded difficulty settings. With nine new Warhammer games in development, it’s great to see the amazing Warhammer 3 still get some love.

The main draw of Shadows of Change is the three new Legendary Lords, as the interconnected Tzeentch, Yuan Bo, and Mother Ostankya are coming to Warhammer 3. Yuan Bo has already had to fight Tzeentch’s forces before, with the two likely coming to blows here again.

Tzeentch has the benefit of minor schemes like building cults in enemy cities which can become grand schemes, and you can then build to the ultimate scheme to sow discord and secure victory.

Tzeenctch Units

The Blue Scribes – tasked with collecting every scrap of forbidden lore and spell in existence, P’tarix and Xirat’p rain random blasts of arcane death as they soar over the battlefield on their Disk of Tzeentch.

Tzaangors – hit-and-run infantry that grows in power the more spells are cast around them.

Cockatrice – winged monstrosities that vomit acid and poison surrounding enemies.

Mutalith Vortex Beast – a tentacled abomination with a ball of raw magic anchored to its back, the Mutalith is a horror of corrupted flesh that casts devastating magical attacks.

Next up is Yaun Bo, who’s a master of sorcery and statecraft. He can rush construction in a single turn, and sow diplomatic discord to move armies through enemy territory unblocked.

Yuan Bo Units

Jade Lion – a monstrous unit that recharges your Winds of Magic reserves in the heat of battle, pouncing and kicking Cathay’s foes and unleashing flaming magical attacks.

Jet Lion – a monstrous anti-magic unit that buffs allied spellcasters, causes enemy mages to miscast, and turns enemy ranged units’ missiles back on them.

Onyx Crowmen – winged servants of the Moon Empress that excel in melee combat.

Celestial General – a new Lord who thrives as an aggressive front-line leader, smashing through foes with a formidable Warhammer.

Last is Mother Ostankya, who’s on a mission to collect forbidden Hexes. You can slay foes that guard them and collect trinkets for The Witch Hut to make powerful incantations.

Mother Ostankya Units

Hag Witch – a fast-moving spellcasting Legendary Hero who rides a chariot into battle.

Elemental Incarnate of Beasts – a giant avatar of raw natural ferocity that channels the Lore of Beasts to terrify and brutalize your foes.

The Things in the Woods – fast-moving beastly infantry killers who hunt best in woodland.

Akshina Rangers – bear skin-clad skirmishers who can hide in plain sight and are most effective when fighting in forests.

If you’ve been playing Warhammer 3 via PC Game Pass, keep in mind that it’s actually leaving the service before the new Shadows of Change DLC drops, so you’ll need to purchase it outright before then.

While you get ready for Shadows of Change we’ve got a complete Total War Warhammer 3 DLC guide and breakdown for you, alongside information about each of the Total War Warhammer 3 races as well.