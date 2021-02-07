Total War: Warhammer 3 is Steam top seller in China

The Total War: Warhammer 3 trailer dialed many players’ excitement up after it was revealed this week, and not least in China. Since going up for pre-order, the strategy game has been the top seller on Steam in the country for several days.

As spotted on ResetEra, Total War: Warhammer 3 is sitting atop the Steam chart for Chinese players at the minute, outdoing its performance elsewhere. Although it went straight to number one all around the world, it’s since dropped to third in English-speaking regions, whereas in China, it continues to stand tall. The sequel is outdoing not just global hits like Valheim or Nioh 2, but Chinese developed games too, such as Tale of Immortal, now in second place, and Dyson Sphere Program, now in fifth.

The voracious demand likely stems from the appearance of Cathay, a Warhammer equivalent to China that takes some obvious nods from the history and mythology of the region, in the latest trailer. This will be Cathay’s most prominent appearance as a faction ever, in the entirety of Warhammer, making Total War: Warhammer 3 exciting for anyone knee deep in the lore, and especially for Chinese fans eager to play as their homeland.

This just emphasises the growing Chinese audience on Steam. Currently, users in the region are accessing the Steam Global client through VPNs, but Steam China, a version that adheres to the country’s stringent regulations, is going public this month. The potential for developers on either side to reach new audiences is massive.

Here’s the Total War: Warhammer 3 trailer featuring Cathay:

