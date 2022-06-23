The next Total War: Warhammer 3 update release date set for June

We’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Immortal Empires sandbox campaign for Total War: Warhammer III, but it looks like we’ll have plenty to tide us over in the meantime. The release date for Total War: Warhammer III update 1.3 is set for June 30, and the patch will add some new regiments of renown and bring fixes for the strategy game’s controversial Realm of Chaos campaign.

Creative Assembly hasn’t yet specified the units they’ll belong to, but update 1.3 will be adding seven knew regiments of renown, with new elite units going to each of Warhammer 3’s playable factions. It’ll be Warhammer 3’s second elite unit pack, and each core race will get a new team of elite variants to enlist in their campaigns.

Update 1.3 also makes some changes to the Realm of Chaos campaign, which has been generating controversy since launch. Modders have swept in provided a way to shut the Realm of Chaos mechanics off entirely so players can take on a more traditional sandbox-style campaign. Creative Assembly says it’s working on removing some of the pain points in Realm of Chaos though, and update 1.3 adds a prompt to teleport to the Forge of Souls whenever an enemy AI army does so you can confront them without having to camp out at the Forge all the time. The final fight against the daemon prince Be’lakor has also gotten some tweaks, which CA says should make the fight “less time-consuming and punishing.”

The upcoming patch also makes some changes to the realm of Tzeentch. Sigils will become visible when your army enters or exits a teleport locus, and you’ll no longer lose action points by interacting with points of interest. AI armies will have to teleport eight times in order to gain access to the realm’s final area.

The full patch preview can be found over on Steam in the latest devblog. There are some other welcome changes on the way: the AI won’t be able to use Tzeentch’s Changing of the Ways as much, as minor factions will no longer have access to the mechanic, and the cooldown is being increased for the factions who can use it.

Cathayan lord Miao Ying will be able to use her ‘Eye of the Storm’ ability while she’s in dragon form, which is what Creative Assembly originally intended.