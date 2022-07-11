Total Warhammer 3 AI General mod helps out with big battles

The popular AI General mod is now available for the latest in the Total War: Warhammer series. The AI General 3 Total War: Warhammer 3 mod takes off some of the pressure during large battles by letting you delegate control of some of your units to the game’s own planning AI, allowing you to focus on what’s really important: snapping epic screenshots of the fantasy strategy game.

Modder paperpancake, who created AI General 2 and AI General 3 with fellow modders Decomposed and Hambango, says the mods simply use Total War’s own AI planners to plot moves for the player’s units.

“AI General 3 benefits from the lessons learned and bugfixes made to AI General 2 over the years,” paperpancake tells us. “AI General 3 also includes by default some of the features that were added late to AI General 2 and required configuration, such as a button for toggling the AI control for selected units.”

Plus, paperpancake says, players who use the Mod Configuration Tool can now change some of the AI settings on the fly, right in the midst of battle, without having to wait to load a new scene.

Total War: Warhammer 3 presented some new challenges for the modders, such as handling the dragon transformations for Cathayan lords Miao Ying and Zhao Ming, paperpancake says.

The mod does have some limitations. Paperpancake says it’s “not smart,” and won’t come up with devious plans beyond what the normal-difficulty enemy AI is capable of doing. It also likes to keep lords (particularly magic users) out of melee fighting, and so you’ll want to take manual control of them if that’s part of your overall strategy.

However, AI General 3 now works in siege battles, and won’t require a submod to handle those any more.

You can find AI General 3 over on the Steam Workshop if you’d prefer to sit back and watch as Total War: Warhammer 3’s massive battles unfold. You can even turn off the UI if you like, by pressing K.