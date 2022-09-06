To temper your expectations a tad, there aren’t many options for the best Tower of Fantasy character codes. We’ve tried to get the closest possible characters to their original incarnations, but the lack of customisable clothes in this open world game makes accuracy a little tricky. If any of our character creation codes require significant changes, such as tweaking eye shapes or sliding down some size sliders, you can thankfully alter their facial features and some of their costume colours after entering their ID code.

While the system has its limitations, the community has done an admirable job creating the best Tower of Fantasy character codes. To use these codes, go to the main menu and select the character creator option. From there, click the Import button and paste the ID of your favourite designs to recreate their look automatically. Do bear in mind that you must select the avatar’s correct gender prior to redeeming the code. Before we begin, it’s worth noting that these custom characters are separate from the paid-for simulacrums, so check out our Tower of Fantasy tier list for details about who’s the best of the bunch.

The best Tower of Fantasy custom characters

Here are all of the best Tower of Fantasy custom characters we’ve found so far, including their ID codes and links to their creator’s posts. We have five of each in-game gender, ranging from characters from popular games and anime.

Jean (Genshin Impact)

ID: 2417755

Created by: Valuable-Monk-8464

Given the similarities between Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy, it was perhaps inevitable that fans would recreate their favourite characters. Jean Gunnhildr is currently the acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius. Based in Mondstadt, her order works tirelessly to maintain the peace across the City of Freedom. While her incarnation is wearing completely different clothes, her face is uncannily similar to the original Genshin Impact character.

Tartaglia (Genshin Impact)

ID: 3913086

Created by: raghav1103

As the eleventh member of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers, Tartaglia is a more than capable fighter, combining bows with the Hydro element. His companions are often wary of his unorthodox methods, but he’s unquestionably loyal to the Tsaritsa and his family. This version of Tartaglia has robotic legs, which is an unusual choice, but one that strangely works well and even includes his signature red scarf.

Dimitri (Fire Emblem: Three Houses)

ID: 1917109

Created by: Khornzztoe

The Crown Prince of the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus might not be the first character you’d imagine in a futuristic game, especially as Fire Emblem: Three Houses is more of a fantasy RPG game. He prefers his friends and allies to be frank despite being a member of the royal family. This sci-fi take on the character has cybernetic limbs and an eyepatch, which should look out of place, but it actually makes him look even cooler in the process.

Hatsune Miku

ID: 1974062

Created by: Sehatan

It wouldn’t be an anime game with customisable characters if someone didn’t make a Hatsune Miku skin. According to her Wikipedia page, the virtual pop idol has performed on stage in live concerts with the aid of Vocaloid singing synthesizing technology and, checks notes, a “rear-cast projection on a specially coated glass screen”. She also stars in several games, accumulating quite the following with international audiences. Her recreation here is a solid effort, though if you’re going for accuracy, it could do with a tiny bit of tweaking to her hair and eyes to make them slightly greener.

Vergil (Devil May Cry)

ID: 9840277

Created by: Law_Resonance

Modelled on his appearance in Devil May Cry 5, Vergil is Dante’s twin brother and long-term rival. Both were born to demon and human parents, but unlike Dante, who embraces his humanity, Vergil is more in touch with his demonic heritage. The two brothers couldn’t be more different, as while Dante is cocky and sure of himself, Vergil is more calculating and reserved. Regarding this version of Vergil, the only thing you should change is the colour of the jacket to a lighter blue. Besides that, this skin almost perfectly captures the essence of Dante’s twin.

Tifa Lockhart (Final Fantasy VII)

ID: 4580258

Created by: Crylls

Tifa is the childhood friend of the main protagonist from Final Fantasy VII and is a skilled pugilist. She is a little hot-headed but generally has the group’s best interests at heart. There’s a lot to love about this skin as the creator tried their hardest to match her redesign in Final Fantasy VII Remake, and for the most part, they succeeded. The added neon bits give her unique flair without compromising the original design. It’s a shame that you can’t customise the colour of the skirt to complete the look, but what we have here is an admirable effort.

Tsuyu Asui (My Hero Academia)

ID: 10270762

Created by: Luna Gaming

While all four of the character codes in Luna Gaming’s video are fantastic, the best one is the frog-like Tsuyu Asui. This fan favourite is a pro hero in training with frog powers. Her quirk allows her to cling to walls, use her tongue to grab things, and swim fast. She has become a fan favourite of the show thanks to her confident yet stoic nature and good decision-making skills during tense emotional moments. As for this skin, you could argue that a different eye shape that widens her gaze might work a little better, but the general costume works, having enough in common with Tsuyu Asui to be recognisable.

Genos (One Punch Man)

ID: 4160863

Created by: exocet2647

As the sidekick to Saitama, Genos is always looking to prove himself as a powerful hero, fighting for justice. As he’s a cyborg, his design is fitting for a Tower of Fantasy character, and as such, this is one of the few skins where you shouldn’t need to change anything as he’s pretty much perfect.

Sailor Moon

ID: 10443578

Created by: TheHopefulOwl

Usagi Tsukino is the leader of the Sailor Scouts and one of the most iconic anime characters ever: Sailor Moon. This intergalactic superheroine has a special place in many hearts as Sailor Moon was hugely popular during anime’s first boom period in the late 1990s, sharing the spotlight with other iconic shows such as Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z.

That said, while the choice of recreating Sailor Moon fits well with the Tower of Fantasy preset designs, the original version of this skin has some… ahem… inaccurate memories of mammaries. You might want to tone down the bust a little bit and tweak the eye shape if you want to match Usagi’s alter-ego fully.

Dio Brando (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

ID: 9690092

Created by: Narrym8

This is absolutely my favourite custom character skin I’ve seen for Tower of Fantasy. His hair is perfect, and his attire is not too dissimilar from how he looks in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders before his transformation. The eyes are a little too recessed into his skull, but other than that, this is a perfect recreation. However, the green gem on his forehead looks silly, but if you ask me, it wouldn’t be Dio without some flamboyant bling.

Those are just some of the best Tower of Fantasy character codes, but there are plenty more out there. Who knows, we may even see more customisation options later down the road that improve these designs further. For now, though, it may be worth hopping into our Tower of Fantasy guide for early game tips, as well as our leveling guide to reach the endgame content as soon as possible.