Tower of Fantasy hackers named and shamed by devs

Tower of Fantasy hackers have been a problem since the title’s release, ruining the RPG game for players that simply want to grind and pick up the best Tower of Fantasy characters. As player concerns continue to rise, Hotta Studio have brought down the ban hammer on thousands of cheating accounts – but they’ve also named and shamed the hackers for their transgressions.

One of the downsides of online gaming is the sheer volume of hackers and cheaters who are determined to make your life a misery – and, unfortunately, Tower of Fantasy hasn’t escaped from their grasp.

With players urging others not to play the game until the anti-cheat software was fixed, Tower of Fantasy cheaters appear to have been getting away with murder under the gaze of Hotta Studio.

Not anymore. Following player complaints the devs have brought down the ban hammer on a whole slew of Tower of Fantasy cheaters – but that’s not all, they’ve named and shamed them in an official blog post, too.

Writing “to provide a fair gaming environment and assure an excellent in-game experience for all the Wanderers in Tower of Fantasy,” Hotta note “Hykros Central Control Room monitors accounts using cheating software and the violation of using scripts for initializing account data.”

The devs go on to confirm “we have permanently banned 1706 accounts involved in severe rule violations on August 16.”

Southeast Asia has the highest ban population of 470, followed by Europe at 442 and North America at 343. The devs then go on to list the names of every account caught up in the sweep, adding in asterisks to protect player’s identities.

This is a pretty big step for Hotta as very few developers have provided a public list of banned accounts, instead opting to just provide the number of cheaters. Players called for action and Hotta have answered – just make sure you don’t wind up on future hitlists!

You won’t need cheats if you check out our extensive list of guides, though. We’ve got a full rundown of all of the current Tower of Fantasy codes, as well as a Tower of Fantasy vehicles and how to unlock them guide. With all of those cosmetics, you won’t need to hack your way to the top.