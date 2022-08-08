Tower of Fantasy system requirements – play using a tiny GPU

Tower of Fantasy system requirements aren’t ferocious in terms of specs, but you’ll want to check your gaming PC over before diving into the Genshin Impact competitor. Thankfully, you won’t need a shiny new Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU to explore the planet of Aida, and developer Hotta Studio doesn’t appear to be too hung up about your choice of CPU.

According to Tower of Fantasy system requirements on Steam, you’re going to need something on par with an Nvidia GT 1030 – a dinky graphics card that packs 2GB VRAM. To play with higher settings enabled, Hotta Studio says you should ramp things up to a GeForce GTX 1060, especially if you want to play at higher resolutions on the best gaming monitor.

Pairing a gaming CPU with your GPU of choice should be easy, as the developer seemingly recommends any i5 or i7 chip. To boost fps and play with higher settings enabled, you’ll want to go with the latter, but the vague recommendation means the game could run fine on a variety of chips.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 Intel Core i7 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 VRAM 2GB 6GB Storage 25GB 25GB

Tower of Fantasy sticks with conventional gaming RAM requirements, as you’ll need at least 8GB to explore the open-world game. Hotta Studios’ recommends using a machine with 16GB memory, so if you’ve got free slots on your motherboard, obtaining an extra stick or two could improve your experience.

In terms of storage, you’ll want to free up at least 25GB to make way for the Tower of Fantasy Steam download. If your rig is rocking the best SSD for gaming, this shouldn’t be an issue, but it might be a tight squeeze if you’ve got other games like FFXIV installed.

Tower of Fantasy Steam Deck compatibility is currently unknown, so we’ll have to wait for Valve’s official verdict. The game’s Steam page says it currently features ‘partial’ PC controller support, so we’ll perhaps hear more if the MMORPG gains additional gamepad functionality. That said, launchers and online service pages can be a pain on the handheld, so Hotta Studios will need to put in the work to achieve Verified status.

Hardware recommendations aside, Hotta Studio is reportedly working on addressing Tower of Fantasy shortcomings. In other words, even the best gaming PC could struggle with the game, thanks to launch day bugs and quirks.

Take the Tower of Fantasy system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Tower of Fantasy?