Sonic the Hedgehog is Freddie Mercury’s therapist in Two Point Hospital now

Is… is that Sonic the Hedgehog sitting in a therapy session with late Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury? Why yes, yes it is. Wacky medical management game Two Point Hospital is helping to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary by adding a selection of Sonic character costumes, which creates the opportunity for some pretty surreal moments.

As part of the celebration, Two Point Hospital is also free to play on Steam for the weekend. You can download and play from now through August 2, and the base game is available for a 75% discount if you decide you want to keep going after that.

You’ll also be able to dress up your staff as Sonic, Amy, Tails, and Knuckles, which we strongly suspect is not allowed in real hospitals, because it would stress employees out. Fortunately, you have some helpful new items to place in your care facility as well: some Sonic arcade cabinets in the break room to help them relax, for example. There’s also a giant Sonic statue and a big gold ring.

Here’s a video that will give you a peek at the new Sonic-themed content:

The new Sonic the Hedgehog pack is free, and it’s available now. If you still need your medical degree, Two Point Campus is due out next year. Oh, and don’t worry about Freddie – he’s just suffering from Mock Star syndrome. Sonic will have him fixed up in no time.