V Rising adds iconic vampire slayer to its ranks, so “stop asking” now

V Rising hooked me in like the best possible bait in the world would a fish, and I’ve since devoted hundreds of hours to its addictive gameplay loop. Following Stunlock Studios’ big Secrets of Gloomrot launch, I’ve racked up even more playtime. The update most of us have been looking forward to isn’t here just yet though, the full 1.0 release. The developer’s most recent post regarding the highly anticipated release reveals some exciting new additions, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself.

If you’ve spent a good chunk of time in the V Rising community, then you’re probably familiar with some of the survival game‘s upcoming 1.0 content. There’s the big bad end boss (Dracula, please), the new biome, the character customization changes, and much more. Stunlock’s latest update details some of the more highly requested features we’ve not yet seen, as the dev alludes to “plenty of requests for specific content that align with our own ideas.”

Stunlock then introduces its concept art featuring Buffy the Vampire Slayer as an in-game hunter, saying, “Speaking of which, you can stop asking us to add Buffy.” I never thought I’d see the pop culture icon herself as one of the game’s vampire hunters, but I’m obsessed. This is reminiscent of the Diablo 4 Buffy contest, but even better in my opinion as it goes a step further and actually brings the evil-fighting queen to life as an in-game figure.

You can check out the dev’s post on Steam, where you’ll also see more of what’s to come with the V Rising full release. For instance, we get a glance at the final biome’s upcoming rolling endgame events “that draw the fiercest and most powerful and dangerous bloodsuckers from all across Vardoran.” What sorts of fierce enemies might those be? Stunlock provides some bone-chilling concept art of a spiked monstrosity we may encounter in the new zone.

It’s certainly a far throw from the wickedly stunning succubus shown in the previous V Rising update on 1.0 from the dev, but it’s refreshing to see the dev striking a balance between the beautiful yet uncanny and the straight-up horrifying. Taking these new enemies on will also feel very different, as Stunlock says to expect changes to the current spell system, V Blood, and more.

For now, we’ll keep an eye on future dev updates as Stunlock says we can expect “some interesting possibilities regarding a few other much-asked-for additions.” We got Buffy, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed for Van Helsing too. While we wait to learn more, browse through a few of our other favorite vampire games to keep your thirst for blood quenched. Or, you can peruse our list of more great indie games to play.

