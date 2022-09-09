Back up your V Rising server before next update, says team

Stunlock Studios has advised players to back up their V Rising server and character before the next update drops. A V Rising patch due to launch sometime in the week of September 12-18 is planned to improve how game saves are stored. As a matter of precaution, the vampire game’s developer urges those players hosting a server or playing on a private server to back up their server “just in case.”

There are several ways to do this, depending upon whether you are running just one server or multiple. For players with a single server, you should be able to find it in your list of local saves in the ‘Continue’ menu. There, you can select it and click ‘go to directory’ to open the folder containing the appropriate files. The ones you want are named ‘AutoSave_[number]’ (so AutoSave_0, AutoSave_1, etc). Copy those to another location (make sure to leave the originals where they are), and you’re good to go.

If you want to back up all your saves across multiple servers, you’ll want to navigate to ‘%appdata% > LocalLow > Stunlock Studios > VRising > Saves’ in your computer’s File Explorer. There you’ll find all the files you need to copy (again, make sure to leave the originals in their place, else the game will be unable to load them). If you have any cloud saves, you can find these in a separate ‘CloudSaves’ folder in the VRising directory.

Full details can be found on the official V Rising Servers guides page.

If you’re running a server, you might want to make use of these V Rising admin commands, as well as our explainer to V Rising server settings. Be sure to take a look at our V Rising tips and tricks to get you going in the survival game. Our pick of the best V Rising base locations should ensure that you find the best spot to set up as well.

