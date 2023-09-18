Valheim is one of those survival games that you always find yourself circling back to, whether it be due to a new update from Iron Gate Studio or just a random uptick in your Viking-related interests. The developer just released a new update for the game’s public test branch, and the patch notes detail the arrival of a much-awaited feature. With version 0.217.19 of Valheim, you can finally use world modifiers on dedicated servers.

That’s right. The first big bug-busting patch since Hildir’s Request was released is here and it packs quite the content-fueled punch. With a variety of fixes to already existing features such as the snapping system and some enemy overhauls, the new update is more than reason enough to hop back into your game. It’s also the perfect time to power up your dedicated server since you can now use world modifiers.

“One of the more notable fixes is of course the added functionality which lets you use the world modifiers on dedicated servers,” Iron Gate Studio writes alongside its patch notes. “World modifiers and presets can now be set to dedicated servers using parameters in the startup bat file or using the console as an admin.” This capability isn’t the only massive change, though. You’ll also notice some new buildable structures, like the blue standing brazier.

Building in-game is more comfortable overall, with smoother snap points and other such snapping-related tweaks. There are plenty of balance adjustments with 0.217.19, too, including some changes to enemy health. For instance, mini-bosses that spawn during Hildir events now have 50% less health. If you want to see our full rundown of the public test update’s content, check below.

Valheim patch notes –0.217.19 public test update – Monday, September 18, 2023

You can read through the full Valheim patch notes courtesy of Iron Gate Studio directly on Steam for the developer’s accompanying message and a more in-depth look at all of the public test update’s additions.

Fixes and improvements

New blue standing brazier build piece

World modifiers and presets can now be set to dedicated servers using parameters in the startup bat file (see manual) or using the console as an admin

Updated dedicated server manual to include information on setting world modifiers

Fixed modifier summary being displayed incorrectly after choosing the casual preset

Added player list to the pause menu

Several more console commands are now available for admins: setworldpreset, resetworldkeys, setworldmodifier, players, setkey, removekey, resetkeys, listkeys (displays list on dedicated server), sleep, skiptime, restartparty, and genloc (takes time and may cause disconnects)

Updated Haldor music to a new extended track

Resource scaling fixes for dragon egg, fishing pole, and skeleton chest

Disabled a hugin hint spreading disinformation about Hildir

Haldor and Hildir’s dialogue lines will be displayed a bit longer to make them easier to read

You will no longer switch between snapping points while having the console or chat open

Building mode won’t be visible while dying when playing with the modifier that keeps equipped items

Fixed snap point naming for hot tub and oven and removed one excess snap point for the barber station

Changing alternative snapping mode, zooming in, or pressing some gamepad buttons will cancel build piece removal to prevent unintentional behavior

Darkwood beam snap point naming matched with other beams

Changed some snap points on the wood gate and dark wood gate

Black marble bench and table no longer take rain damage

You can now activate the guardian power again when using the hammer, hoe & cultivator

Starred fenring cultist can no longer drop multiple trophies

Fenring cultist in events can no longer spawn multiple trophies

Increased crafting station radius should now block the spawn area and stop items from despawning correctly

Stopped some pickables from scaling above max stack with resource rate modifiers

Mobs spawned by bosses will now aggro the player even when playing with the passive mobs modifier since the boss already was aggroed

Reduced HP on mini-bosses spawned during Hildir events by 50%

Brenna is now more resistant against knockback

Ballista updated to accept trophies from the Hildir’s Request bosses

Fixed rare crash while respawning in an area at the same time as the monster dies in multiplayer

Fixed issue with the Elder and Moder triggering incorrectly when using player-based events

Item tooltip will be displayed when hovering while dragging another item

Replaced all text fields to be clearer and more optimized

Replaced all text input fields with new component to work on all platforms

The world modifier tooltip has a background now

Fixes to vegetation shader

Added click sounds for in-game UI

Fixed key hint for adding a server

Added some missing key hints

Player position is saved on manual save

Clicking outside map pin input closes the input field now

