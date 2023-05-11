Valorant’s Black characters aren’t a “white conception of Blackness”

In an interview with PCGamesN, Black Girl Gamers founder and CEO Jay-Ann Lopez praises Riot Games’ FPS game Valorant for its varied roster of Black characters.

Valorant’s black characters aren’t a “white conception of blackness”: A black woman with a shaved head and dreadlock mohawk runs through a dark forest with a tanned man

Valorant

I vividly remember writing up the announcement article for Valorant’s Astra, the galaxy-brained Ghanaian controller that remains my first pick in the FPS game, despite her rather sorry spot on the Valorant tier list. While I was drawn to Astra’s Afro-futuristic style and sassy quips, what I loved most about her was the fact that she is so shamelessly Black, much like fellow Valorant agent Phoenix.

In a recent interview with Black Girl Gamers CEO and founder Jay-Ann Lopez, I asked her about Valorant’s diverse cast of characters, which she claims are more representative of Black culture than rival hero shooter, Overwatch.

“I initially had a real problem with [Overwatch],” she tells me. “I still do, and don’t get me wrong, I think when people say that they have a critique for a game it means they don’t love it. I critique the game because I loved it, and it was disappointing that there was no Black female character in that game – and I mean unambiguous Black character, someone that you can distinctly say is Black that a young Black girl would find representation in. There was none until Overwatch 2.”

A black woman with glowing blue eyes and white dreadlocked hair pulled back in a ponytail runs while wielding a huge gun

“But at the same time, they had a number of white male and female characters, and they had other races too, but there was no Black female character; not even one that we could pick from,” she says. “So you can’t really claim diversity and then have a majority of white characters. That’s not how it works; you’re then just throwing us crumbs. There has to be the same variety with white characters as Black ones.

“You don’t want to just see a white character from England, Sweden, France, Germany, and Poland, then one Black American character – that makes no sense to me. There has to be [Black] American characters, English characters, characters from continental Africa – it’s one of the biggest places on the planet! It’s frustrating, and games need to stop centreing whiteness; that’s the problem.”

A black man with short dreadlocks wearing a white jacket surrounded in shimmering yellow bands of flame readies his gun

On the flip side, Valorant has Ghanaian Agent Astra, British firecracker Phoenix, and Moroccan super sleuth Cypher. Jay-Ann specifically refers to Astra as “not stereotypical,” noting that the Black community largely sees her as a beacon of what a Black female character can (and should) be.

“She looks dope,” she says with a laugh. “Riot was one of the companies that had Angela Roseboro as Chief Diversity Officer, and she had a huge impact – you can see that in the fact that there was a Black female character released in League of Legends [Senna] and it hadn’t had one since inception.” For context, Senna released in 2019, League of Legends itself released in 2009, meaning it took ten years for a Black woman to appear in the MOBA.

One of the things that really struck me about Valorant is the fact that the characters aren’t, to borrow Jay-Ann’s words, a “white conception of Blackness.” They feel authentic, and that’s exactly what gaming needs – real Black voices.

If you haven’t tried out Valorant yet but fancy giving it a go, we have a rundown of all of the current Valorant characters and their abilities, as well as a guide with all of the best Valorant crosshairs to help you hone your head-popping skills.

Forged in the heart of Sanctuary, Lauren spends most of her time slaying Diablo’s minions or exploring WoW on a mount that was way too expensive. Formerly Guides Editor at Dexerto with two degrees under her belt, she’s the dumbest clever person you’ve ever met. We wouldn’t say that to her face though; apparently she’s a decent shot in Valorant.

