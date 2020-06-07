Riot explains why cheaters from Valorant’s beta are still banned

Unfortunately for some, Valorant moving out of beta hasn’t wiped the slate clean on cheaters, meaning if you were banned before wide release, you’re still banned now. Riot Games has confirmed that all punishments have carried over, however it is feasible to earn back you account.

In a statement released to IGN, Valorant anti cheat lead Paul Chamberlain made it clear not only the permanence of anti-cheat measures, but the detection, so cheaters can’t just re-sign up. “All cheating account bans are permanent for the account,” He said. “Most cheating account bans also come with a hardware ban, meaning we track their souls through time and space and ban them again when they try to re-enter the game with a fake mustache.”

Anti-cheating has been a central tenet of Valorant. The system being used, Vanguard, runs at startup, and provides robust protection against potential rule-breakers. Chamberlain added that “not all of these bans are permanent, and we do periodically review them to lift specific ones.” During the closed beta, Riot offered $100,000 to anyone who could outwit Vanguard, and has said an alternative will be considered if players aren’t happy.

Valorant launched 1.0 at the start of June after a very successful beta period. Several hundred million hours were watched on Twitched, and some three million were logging to get a look at Riot’s new team-based shooter. Some have experienced issues getting all their battle pass rewards, a process Riot is currently in the middle of sorting.

It’s free-to-play, so you can check it out for yourself right now. If you do, we have guides for Sage, Sova, best spray patterns, and guns, among many others.