Valorant Chronovoid skins are literally Halo Covenant weapons

The new Valorant Chronovoid skin bundle lets you wield Halo Covenant weapons in Riot Games' flagship FPS game, so here's their price and release date

Valorant Chronovoid skins are literally Halo covenant weapons: A collection of guns including rifles and handguns, as well as a circular knife

Updated:

Valorant

The Valorant Chronovoid skins bring some Destiny 2 and Halo flavour to Riot Games’ flagship FPS game, and luckily they’ll be available pretty soon.

Ever wondered what Halo Covenant weapons would look like if they were in Valorant? The Chronovoid skin line is just that, fusing ancient aesthetics with futuristic embellishments to provide a real sense of mystery.

“Throughout the ages, only a chosen few have ever wielded the power of the Chronovoid,” Riot writes. “Nations and civilizations have been built, conquered, or even wiped from history with its power.” Ominous, isn’t it?

If you’re looking to add this collection of ancient artefacts to your Valorant arsenal, here’s everything you need to know.

Valorant Chronovoid skins are Halo covenant weapons: A phantom, sheriff, and judge on Bind map background in desert setting

Valorant Chronovoid skins: Weapons and Cost

The Valorant Chronovoid skin bundle costs 8,700VP ($95/£84), and includes all of the skins, as well as a card, spray, and gun buddy. You’ll be able to deck out five different weapons in this new, mystical warpaint, with the ‘Terminus A Quo’ melee being our personal favourite.

From my very, very rusty high school Latin, this translates as ‘the term from which,’ implying that this relic may be the root from which the Valorant universe sprouted.

Nerdiness aside, the bundle includes cosmetics for:

  • Judge
  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Each of these have custom variants, which can be acquired using RP.

VALORANT CHRONOVOID SKINS: RELEASE DATE

The Valorant Chronovoid skin release date is set for September 21, 2022. This means that the current store item (the Valorant Champions skins) will be leaving the store, so if you want them, make sure you get them.

What’s the use in having literal Halo weapons in Valorant if you can’t use them to pop heads, though? Be sure to check out our breakdown of the best Valorant crosshairs and codes to get you ahead of the competition – after all, it’s not enough just to have a cool skin. You can also get a sense for the current meta with our Valorant tier list, so that you can use your utility if your aim isn’t great but still have a sick loadout – I’m not judging, don’t worry.

More Valorant stories

Forged in the heart of Sanctuary, Lauren spends most of her time slaying Diablo’s minions or exploring WoW on a mount that was way too expensive. Formerly Guides Editor at Dexerto with two degrees under her belt, she’s the dumbest clever person you’ve ever met. We wouldn’t say that to her face though; apparently she’s a decent shot in Valorant.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN