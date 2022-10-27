Valorant episode 6 act 1 release date speculation and details

Valorant episode 6 act 1 may still be a while away, but for those looking towards the future, we’ve got the latest details. Valorant episode 5, act 3, has enough content to keep everyone busy for the next two months in the FPS game, but some players are already looking forward to the next season.

The final act of this season introduced the water bender, Harbor, to the controller roster, and dedicated players have already mastered his craft. So, when is the Valorant episode 6, act 1 release date?

Valorant episode 6 act 1 release date speculation

Each episode in Valorant shakes up the meta by rolling out either an agent or a map. If not that, Riot tinkers with weapons, introduces meta-shaking buffs, and more to keep players hooked to its FPS. So far, there have been five episodes, so it should be easy to figure out the exact date of Valorant episode 6 act 1 by looking at the past schedule.

Episode 1: Ignition (2/6/20 – 12/1/21)

Episode 2: Formation (12/1/21 – 22/6/21)

Episode 3: Reflection (22/6/21 – 11/1/22)

Episode 4: Disruption (11/1/22 – 22/6/22)

Episode 5: Dimension (22/6/22 – 1/22)

Valorant episode 5 started on June 22. Since each Valorant episode runs for approximately six months, the current season should start around January 11 2023. This is purely an educated guess based on previous act and episode release dates though, so don’t take it as gospel until an official announcement comes.

The current act just started, bringing a shiny, packed battle pass for players to sink their teeth in. Plenty of time is left to achieve the highest rank badge before the episode wraps up, locking the ranks permanently until the beginning of the next act. This means players still have about two months to climb ranks and unlock a badge to add to Valorant’s coveted Dorito.

Valorant episode 6 act 1 details

Valorant episode 6 will be a big one. Recently, Riot has deviated from a set pattern when it comes to rolling out new content. So, players should prepare to be surprised. Leakers are still tight-lipped, but it’s not impossible to take a wild guess by reading past patterns.

The next episode should technically bring a new location, but Riot has already tightened up the map rotation by pulling the plug on Split. This massive change happened at the start of episode 5, suggesting that Riot may tweak rotations at the beginning of each episode. While it’s possible that the developer would throw Split back into the mix along with a new map, agent 22 isn’t out of the equation either.

The next map might mark the entrance of next Valorant agent 22 if Riot decides to give the map pool a rest. The recent addition of Harbor completes the controller quintet, leaving sentinel as the only category with four options. So, the next agent would likely be a sentinel, and who knows, Riot may finally unveil the mystery behind the missing agent 8.

Besides that, players should also expect a promised rework of Cypher’s toolkit, the spy who’s been on the sidelines for far too long. All this and more would arrive in January with a new battle pass, skin bundle, and more.

But first, refresh your Valorant crosshair code and take a good look at when the next Valorant Night Market is happening.