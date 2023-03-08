Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 battle pass – Skins, rewards, gun buddies

Episode 6 Act 2 welcomes Gekko and his friends to Valorant roster, but that’s not all. Players can also grab free and purchasable items as part of the FPS game‘s new update. This Valorant battle pass is cut out for thrifty players who are always on the lookout for cheap yet vivid gun skins. From meme-worthy sprays to cute gun charms, the new battle pass has it all.

Episode 6 Act 2 battle pass skins

The Valorant Episode 6, Act 2 battle pass is packed with three skin bundles, out of which one has variants and a swoon-worthy melee.

Players still rocking the default skins must buy this battle pass for the Signature collection, dipped in neon nail polish. Its eye-catching vivid swirls are perfect for adding some colour to your tedious inventory.

Signature is available for:

Guardian

Marshal

Sherriff

Stinger

Riot always adds a reflection of a pricey premium bundle into the cheaper battle pass skins, and Tilde looks like a love child of Origin and Chronovoid. Futuristic patterns are stamped on the corners of relatively simple skins, making them perfect for collectors who like understated items. Tilde has three variants and a melee that is too good to be in a battle pass.

Tilde is available for:

Bulldog

Judge

Melee

OP

Shorty

Finally, Topoptek are sheer, holographic skins with light shades of violet. They are subtle yet colourful. If you’re a fan of geometrical patterns, Topotek is the bundle for you!

Topotek is available for:

Bucky

Ghost

Odin

Phantom

What else is in Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 battle pass?

The Episode 6 Act 2 battle also includes ten gun buddies, 13 player cards, and 14 sprays. Compared to the last few acts, the miscellaneous items in this battle pass are a tad underwhelming. Reyna’s meme-inspired spray surely stands out, but the rest are nothing to write home about.

The gun buddies are also pretty, but Valorant players have seen better. Players can hang a bucket of fries, cactus, sunglasses, and a bouncy castle on their weapons.

The battle pass’ player cards, however, are pretty cool. Jett strolling in her hometown, a cute royal dog, and psychedelic tactibear are the favourites!

Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 release date

The Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 release date is set for March 8, so you can pick up both the battle pass and new agent Gekko then. The pass costs 1,000VP (~£10 / $10) for the premium track, but some rewards will also be available to those on the free track.

That’s not all! Valorant patch 6.04 also brings the highly-anticipated Oni 2.0 bundle players have requested for months! If your planning on picking them up, it may be worth checking how much you’ve spent on Valorant – or, well, maybe not.