iBUYPOWER debuts new Valorant gaming PCs, available at Best Buy

Valorant may not be the most demanding game to play on PC, but if you want to play at a high level, you need incredibly reliable performance. A new partnership between iBUYPOWER and Valorant Champions Tour Americas is bringing us new gaming PCs capable of such performance, and they’re even delicately branded so you can show your love to the esports scene.

While not aiming to be among the best gaming PCs, these iBUYPOWER x Valorant builds are targeting strong performance in Riot’s premier free-to-play FPS. In clutch moments, these rigs won’t let you down, but you’ll need to pair them with the best gaming monitor to maximize your frame rate.

Two builds are currently available, exclusive to Best Buy. First is the iBUYPOWER SCA5R7601, the more entry-level machine that, despite its specs, is still capable of achieving a high frame rate in games like Valorant. This system has an MSRP of $899.99

SCA5R7501 SCA7N46T01 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7600 AMD Ryzen 7 7700 GPU AMD Radeon RX 7600 (8GB) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (8GB) RAM 16GB DDR5 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD 1TB NVMe SSD PSU 600W 600W

The SCA8N46T01 is a slightly more powerful system but is still somewhat limited by its 8GB Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti, however, you’ll still be playing the best PC games at medium-high settings with great frame rates.

iBUYPOWER knows the audience for these gaming PCs, it’s fans of competitive FPS games like Valorant, or even Counter-Strike 2, who want maximum visual fidelity alongside a high and stable fps.

These systems are optimized to provide great performance in these games, while also being capable outside of the esports scene. You even get a gaming mouse and keyboard included with the purchase to save you from having to spend extra should this be your first system.

The visual design will be down to taste, but I quite like the vibrant orange tones contrasting against the black case and the RGB fans. It’s designed to look great on any desktop without being overly obnoxious.

