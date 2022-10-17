Valorant maker Riot Games buys studio behind free game World of Tanks

Valorant and League of Legends creator Riot Games has just bought one of the studios belonging to Wargaming, the developer behind free games World of Tanks, World of Warships, and World of Warplanes.

Wargaming Sydney, one of the regional branches for the free game developer which is primarily based in Belarus, will become Riot Sydney, and serve as a “global development powerhouse” assisting in the development of Valorant and League of Legends, as well as “R&D projects, prototypes for new game features, add-ons, and console ports.” The news comes as Riot launches a new Valorant battle pass, and we learn more about the abilities and release date for K’Sante in League of Legends.

“The Rioters that have had the opportunity to work with members of the Sydney team are confident not only in the tech they’ve built over the years but, more importantly, in the people who’ve built it,” says Marc Merrill, Riot’s co-founder and president of games. “Naz [Naresh Hirani, head of development at the newly renamed Riot Sydney] and the dev teams at the studio have a long history of working in ways that will complement Riot’s ability to deliver value to our players and we really look forward to collaborating with them.”

The entire development staff at the former Wargaming studio will join Riot Sydney, with Hirani saying “we were really impressed by the cultural fit we’ve experienced in our dealings with everyone at Riot, and we can’t wait to bring our expertise in global development to the respective teams.”

