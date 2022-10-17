Valorant maker Riot Games buys studio behind free game World of Tanks

Valorant and League of Legends developer Riot Games has just purchased one of the studios belonging to Wargaming, creator of the free game World of Tanks

Valorant maker Riot Games buys studio behind free game World of Tanks: Reyna from online FPS Valorant

Published:

Valorant

Valorant and League of Legends creator Riot Games has just bought one of the studios belonging to Wargaming, the developer behind free games World of Tanks, World of Warships, and World of Warplanes.

Wargaming Sydney, one of the regional branches for the free game developer which is primarily based in Belarus, will become Riot Sydney, and serve as a “global development powerhouse” assisting in the development of Valorant and League of Legends, as well as “R&D projects, prototypes for new game features, add-ons, and console ports.” The news comes as Riot launches a new Valorant battle pass, and we learn more about the abilities and release date for K’Sante in League of Legends.

“The Rioters that have had the opportunity to work with members of the Sydney team are confident not only in the tech they’ve built over the years but, more importantly, in the people who’ve built it,” says Marc Merrill, Riot’s co-founder and president of games. “Naz [Naresh Hirani, head of development at the newly renamed Riot Sydney] and the dev teams at the studio have a long history of working in ways that will complement Riot’s ability to deliver value to our players and we really look forward to collaborating with them.”

The entire development staff at the former Wargaming studio will join Riot Sydney, with Hirani saying “we were really impressed by the cultural fit we’ve experienced in our dealings with everyone at Riot, and we can’t wait to bring our expertise in global development to the respective teams.”

If you want to get the most out of your agents, check out our guide to the best Valorant crosshair codes. You can also maximise your potential with the best Valorant settings. Alternatively, take a look through our LoL tier list, or get ahead of the curve with our League of Legends ranks guide.

More from PCGamesN

After freelancing for Edge and Vice, Ed joined PCGamesN in 2022, where he is symbiotically connected to the news matrix - especially on Fallout: New Vegas mods, GTA 6 release date rumours, Modern Warfare 2 guns, Warzone loadouts, and Red Dead Redemption 2. He's still trying to beat his personal speedrun record for Resident Evil.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.