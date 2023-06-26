New Valorant Neo Frontier skins have a great gun buddy feature

Riot Games has revealed the brand new Valorant Neo Frontier skins, as the next set of FPS game weapon customs launch alongside the next Chapter and Act. If Valorant skins are all you think about then you’ll want to check out this array of space western offerings, as they bring some great spice to Valorant play.

Combining the old west and a neo-future, the new Valorant Neo Frontier skins aim to be sleek while blending westerns and sci-fi all at the same time. Releasing on Tuesday June 27 in Valorant, there are quite a few skins and bundles in the new Neo Frontier line, so we’ve broken them down for you below.

There’s even a new buddy update, as the wanted poster will display whoever the top fragger is, turning red if that’s you. It’s a neat little tweak.

Valorant Neo Frontier skins

Weapons

Bundle Info:

Phantom

Axe (melee)

Sheriff

Marshal

Odin

Reactive Gun Buddy

Shows the top fragger’s image

Player Card (Western)

Player Card (Neo)

Spray

Levels

Weapons

Level 1 – Custom Old West model, bullets, and ADS reticle

Level 2 – Custom animations and firing audio

Level 3 – Custom Sci-fi model change and new ADS reticle, custom Sci-fi animations, custom Sci-fi visual effects, and custom Sci-fi firing/equip/reload/inspect audio

Level 4 – Finisher and Killbanner

Variant 1 – Purple Variant with Purple Finisher and Kill Banner

Variant 2 – White/Blue Variant with Blue Finisher and Kill Banner

Variant 3 – Orange/Blue Variant with Orange Finisher and Kill Banner

Melee

Level 1 – Custom model change (Old West Axe), brand new equip and right-click animations

Level 2 – Custom model change (Sci-fi Axe), Sci-fi visual effects, Sci-fi audio

Variant 1 – Purple Variant

Variant 2 – White/Blue Variant

Variant 3 – Orange/Blue Variant

Riot has discusses inspirations for the Valorant Neo Frontier skin line, and how from sound to assets the team wanted to really channel the space western theme.

“We were pretty ambitious with the amount of new features we wanted to add to this skinline,” Riot producer Laura Baltzer says. “For example, the custom ricochet sounds on Neo Frontier were something we’d never done before and was the idea of our Sound Designer, Drew Olsen. The Odin barrel rotation took a combination of efforts from animation, tech art, and audio in order to get it right.

“Because we know how popular some of our gun buddies have been recently, we wanted to do a little something special, so we made a new feature that we think players will love. This buddy updates the player icon in the WANTED poster to whoever is the top fragger–and turns red if that’s you. Though many of them may seem subtle, we hope these details combine to create something thoughtful and true to the Western genre.”

These new Valorant Neo Frontier skins are set to release at the same time as Valorant Episode 7 Act 1, so be sure to check out what you can expect across the whole multiplayer game this week as well.

In the meantime, we’ve got a lock on all the best Valorant crosshairs and how to get through those grueling Valorant ranks as well.