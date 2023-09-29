The next Valorant agent is one for the “ego-fraggers”

The next Valorant agent is set to be a Duelist, Riot Games reveals, as it gives us a tantalizing tease of what we can expect from the final addition to its FPS game’s roster for 2023. As the team reflects on its last pair of agents and the community response to their arrival, it gives us a little glimpse at who’s next on the cards.

As 2023 heads into its final quarter, Valorant developer Riot Games looks back on the year in new agents, and gives us a little tease of what its remaining newcomer for the year can do. If you’re someone who’s particularly adept at the ‘shooting’ part of this competitive FPS game and tend to favor Valorant agents that let you pop off in style, then it sounds like you’re in luck.

“It’s been almost two years since our last Duelist, Neon, joined the roster,” Riot Games remarks, “and many of you ego-fraggers have been asking for a new one. At its core Valorant is a team-based tactical shooter where gunplay shines. For some of you that means aspiring to plow through enemies like [pro player] Jinggg, and putting hours in clicking those orbs with aim trainers for that clean 5K. This next agent is for you.”

Wang ‘Jinggg’ Jing Jie, who plays for Valorant team Paper Rex, is known for his clean shooting, bringing home plenty of impressive aces to clutch out rounds for his team. He hails from Singapore, which could potentially be a hint to where our newest agent is from. We do get one other clue, in the form of an image showing someone polishing off a delicious plate of steaming-hot food with a pair of chopsticks.

Riot also teases, “We’ve also got a little twist you never thought would make it into Valorant.” They don’t give any more hints, other than to say that “Some of you may have been dreaming in the right direction.”

The developer says it’s glad with how well Initiator Gekko and his army of adorable buddies has been received, but on Deadlock it comments, “We’ve heard that many of you are feeling that her addition to the Sentinel roster is a bit weak at the moment. We are keeping an eye on areas of her kit that we can improve that would help Deadlock become a Sentinel that can better react on the fly.”

Whoever the next agent ends up being, remember that you’ll get day one access to them if you’re a subscriber to Microsoft’s PC Game Pass service, along with 20% match XP that applies to battle pass and event content.

With our incoming Duelist set up to test your aiming prowess, you’ll want to make sure you’re rocking the best Valorant crosshair codes to help you nail those clutch headshots. Keep watch for the next Valorant Night Market dates, meanwhile, and you’ll look killer doing it as well.