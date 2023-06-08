The Valorant Night Market has closed early, reopening “soon”

While Valorant fans always have their eyes peeled for the next Valorant Night Market, June’s iteration of the FPS game‘s rotating store has been shut down early as a result of a slew of weird glitches and bugs. Sorry avid Valorant cosmetic enthusiasts, you’ll need to wait a little longer.

While the exact issues with the store remain unclear, a June 7 post from the official Valorant Twitter reads, “We’re hearing reports that some of you are having issues with Night Market and rotating Store offers.

“As a result, we’re turning Night Market off for now. We’ll work on a fix and hope to bring it back soon.” When you load up the game, you’re greeted with the standard Riot Games ‘!’ in the left hand corner, with the fault’s description reading “We’ve disabled Night Market due to an issue and are currently working on a resolution.”

As reported by Mirror Gaming, it appears that, after purchasing one of the first six skins on offer, the Night Market wouldn’t refresh. I don’t think I really need to tell you why that’s an issue – we all love cheap skins after all – so it’s no real surprise that Riot has suspended the store until further notice.

Unfortunately, we don’t actually have a re-release date for the Night Market at the moment, only one of those vaguely ominous ‘soonTMs.’ With a new Episode around the corner, we may see a relaunch then, but hopefully we won’t be waiting for too long – I want that Neptune anchor, after all.

While we avidly await the Night Market’s return, we have a list of all of the current Valorant skins for your perusal – who knows, maybe some of them will even appear in your store when it is switched back on. As we all know, though, skins are only half the battle, so I suggest locking in one of the best Valorant crosshairs so you can look good and shoot good.